Molly-Mae Hague reveals she's had surgery after cancer scare

On Saturday afternoon, former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague revealed to Instagram fans that she'd had surgery to remove a lump in her breast and finger which thankfully had turned out to be benign.

The 22-year-old blonde beauty, who starred in popular ITV show Love Island, uploaded photographs from her hospital bed, telling her fans she had just had a procedure.

Looking as stunning as ever, the Pretty Little Thing creative director shared a snap of herself wearing a hospital gown with her hair slicked back and zero makeup, accompanied by her famed cuddly toy Elly Belly. The star said: "I spoke about a lump I found in my boob on a recent vlog of mine, well, I had it removed today."

She then refreshingly remarked to her 6.1 million Instagram followers: "Check your bodies people!"

The fake tan entrepreneur also posted a picture of her hand which was covered with a bandage and plasters. Alongside the image, she said: "Also had a lump removed from my finger that I've spoken about a few times, too. Also having a cannula put in my hand has always been without a doubt my biggest fear...So that in itself today has been a HUGE achievement for me."

The girlfriend of boxer Tommy Fury has a Youtube channel, and previously explained to fans that she'd been referred for a biopsy after discovering a benign lump in her breast had grown. She said at the time: "I basically noticed a little lump in my boob, went to get it checked and it was completely fine, completely benign.It's a little thing called a fibroadenoma and it's a normal thing to get at this age, small lumps can happen all the time it doesn't mean they're sinister.'

Get well soon Molly-Mae!

