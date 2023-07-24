Tearful Molly-Mae Hague's £1m engagement ring for symbolic oceanside proposal with baby Bambi

Former Love Island winners Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, both 23, don't do celebrations by halves, whether that's their birthdays, Christmas, or even their engagement.

To pop the question, Tommy arranged a stunning oceanside location decorated with white flowers as he waited patiently with their six-month-old daughter Bambi – and did you see the engagement ring he had bought?

As Molly-Mae arrived in a bridal white strapless jumpsuit, she took Bambi from his arms so Tommy could drop to one knee and pull out a ring box. Although they didn't share a close-up of the accessory, it was dazzling enough to stand out on Molly-Mae's left hand as she hugged her new fiancé.

Molly-Mae and Tommy captioned the emotional proposal video: "Forever. 23/07/23," and fans were quick to spot the important date. "So I’m obsessed with dates and I love that Bambi was born 23/01/23 and [their] engagement is 23/07/23," one noted, and another remarked: "On Bambi’s half birthday."

Since they announced the happy news on Instagram, engagement ring specialists have been trying to work out exactly how much boxing star Tommy spent on the timeless oval diamond on a platinum band, and estimates range up to a whopping £1 million.

"The main focus of the ring is a stunning 5-carat oval diamond which looks to be near colourless with VVS1 clarity. These details show just how much care and attention to detail Tommy put into picking the perfect diamond to showcase his love for Molly," Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds commented.

The couple met on Love Island

“In terms of the value of the ring, I would estimate that it is worth upwards of £600,000, potentially reaching a value of £1 million if Tommy had a role in designing the ring himself."

Meanwhile, Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO of Jessica Flinn, said estimated it was worth slightly less than that, at around £500,000 ($642k). "The exquisite piece features a rare 6ct Oval or Marquise diamond, this cut creates an elegant shape, appearing larger than other cuts of similar carat weight.

Molly-Mae and Tommy got engaged on baby Bambi's half-birthday

"Accompanied with a halo of smaller diamonds completes the design, enhancing the size and sparkle of the central stone while giving the ring a vintage feel.

© Instagram Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter Bambi in January

"The diamond-set shoulders extend the ring's brilliance, leading the eye to the central gem. Platinum's use, a durable material, makes it the ideal choice for such a substantial ring, finalising this luxurious piece," she explained.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019 and welcomed their baby daughter in January 2023.

