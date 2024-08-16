Dolly Parton, 78, announces major career move that will leave fans in awe

Dolly Parton proves that age is just a number as she announced a major career change away from music this week.

America's favorite country queen is expanding her brand into the beauty space; she launched the cosmetics company 'Dolly Beauty' with an Instagram post that saw a dramatic shot of Dolly sitting in a makeup chair and holding red lipstick.

She captioned the post, "I feel glamorous on the inside, so I want to look like it on the outside…something is coming."

Fans instantly cheered at the news, as the move made sense for the glamorous singer. One commented, "Just take my wallet", while another wrote, "My dream to look as good as Dolly will soon be a reality!".

'Dolly Beauty' will launch four lipstick shades in the Heaven's Kiss collection, inspired by her music: Jolene Red, Honey Plum, Rosebud, and Birthday Suit will all be available online from August 22.

The American sweetheart sat down with Women's Wear Daily on Tuesday to discuss the new career move and why it is the perfect time to launch her new brand.

"I've wanted to be pretty my whole life like most girls, especially country girls that have a dream of glamour," she explained. "I've always said I never leave a rhinestone unturned."

She continued, "I started creating my own little makeup things at home when I was just a kid, and I've been known for wearing makeup— usually too much— for years."

The 'Jolene' singer is easily recognizable with her blonde hair as high as the sky, big pouty lips, gorgeous grin and glam makeup look.

"Lord knows, nobody wears more makeup than me, so I know all the little things I want," she joked.

This is not the Grammy Award-winner's first beauty rodeo; she released a line of fragrances in partnership with Scent Beauty in 2021, which she explained was the catalyst for this new direction.

"I've always wanted my own wig line," Dolly said. "But I always loved makeup, and when we did the fragrance, makeup seemed like the next step."

She joins the slew of celebrities breaking into the beauty world: Hailey Bieber has her popular brand Rhode, Selena Gomez continues to blow fans away with Rare Beauty, and who can forget Rihanna paving the way with Fenty Beauty, which changed the makeup world forever?

The 78-year-old is not letting any stone go left unturned when it comes to the production process; she told WWD, "I have to be involved in everything, and I sample and try things and say, 'Oh, that's not great, let's go back and do this or that'."

"Whether it being the packaging, where it says my name, I want them to think of me when they use it," she continued.

Despite the brand only selling lipstick at this stage, the 9 to 5 actress revealed to WWD that Dolly Beauty will eventually expand further afield.

"Through the years, we'll be doing different products with makeup, and eventually, we may do hair care or this or that," she said. "Anything that has to do with beauty— new dreams come every day."