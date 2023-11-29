Dolly Parton has short cropped hair and the biggest smile in must-see childhood photo

Dolly Parton has perfected her trademark hairstyle over the decades and is renowned for her volume-heavy 'do.

However, a look back through the archives shows the award-winning country star rocking a very different look as a young child.

Dolly in 1955, aged just nine, looks almost unrecognizable without her long locks, and instead is seen sporting a short cropped hairstyle.

WATCH: Dolly Parton's love story

Nine-year-old Dolly looks adorable in the black-and-white portrait, and has a wide smile as she looks straight at the camera.

The country music icon grew up in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, and was one of 12 children.

Her childhood couldn't be more different to her life now, as she lived for many years in a one room house, and shared a bed with many of her siblings every night when they were small due to lack of room and money.

Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a childhood portrait

Performing was always in Dolly's blood and from a young age, she was very imaginative and would place a tin can on a stick for a microphone while standing on her front porch, performing outside to the chickens and pigs.

"I imagined it, I dreamed it, I worked for it," she previously told USA Today. "And God was good enough to let me have it."

© David Becker Dolly has been open about her transformation over the years

Dolly's parents, Lee and Avie, married as teenagers and by the time they were in their mid thirties, they were parents to 12 children.

Discussing her childhood, Dolly explained: "By the time they were 35 and 37, they had 12 kids - six girls, six boys. We just were mountain people, grew up in the church. We grew up knowing Jesus loved us and through God all things are possible, so I've carried that all the way through my life and gathered a lot of strength from that as well.

© Dolly Parton Dolly opened up about her childhood

"I just always felt like I knew who I was, and I just try to stay anchored within myself and my beliefs."

After shooting to stardom in 1967, Dolly's life changed dramatically, but she has remained incredibly down-to-earth.

It's been an exciting time for the star, who recently debuted her 49th album, Rockstar, on November 17.Among those collaborating with her on the album are Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry and Sting.

© Getty Images Dolly is an icon

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Dolly gave a surprising response when asked how she feels about fans imitating her legendary style. "Are you crazy? Are you sure you wanna wear that?" she said, adding: "I have never, to this day – taking nothing away from any of the designers or any of the great people that work with me – thought of myself as a fashion horse or a fashion icon. I make jokes of that."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.