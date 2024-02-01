Susan Lucci, 77, turns heads in strapless gown for rare red carpet appearance in NYC

Susan Lucci stepped out on Wednesday night for a glitzy night in New York City, and all for a very good cause!

The All My Children alum led a star-studded line-up as she attended the annual American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection, wearing - of course - red for the occasion.

Susan opted for a strapless gown embellished in sequins, while the bottom of the dress was covered in feathers.

© Astrid Stawiarz Susan Lucci at the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert

The star accessorized the look with statement silver earrings and styled her brunette hair in a bouncy blow dry.

Susan was one of the many celebrities at the fundraising event. Other stars in attendance included Demi Lovato, Mickey Guyton and Francia Raisa.

Sherri Shepherd, meanwhile, hosted the fundraising event.

© Slaven Vlasic Demi Lovato performing onstage at the star-studded fundraiser

The annual event was this year held at the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center in the city. It kicked off both American Heart Month, commemorated every February, as well as the Association’s centennial celebration, marking 100 years of service saving and improving lives, and positioning the Association as a change agent for generations to come.

© Slaven Vlasic Francia Raisa, Demi Lovato, and Sherri Shepherd posing on the runway during The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert

Susan is an ambassador for the American Heart Association and works closely with the charity, having experienced several health issues concerning her heart over the past few years.

At the start of February, she took to Instagram to remind people to take care of their hearts, writing: "February is Heart Month! Go Red for Women kicks off today—take care of your precious Heart/ take care of YOU!!!"

© Slaven Vlasic The event was held at Jazz at the Lincoln Center

In 2022, the actress began feeling shortness of breath and experienced chest and jaw pain, but despite her previous history, she was reluctant to call a doctor.

Talking to People, she said: "I couldn't believe it. And after telling women for three years to not be afraid to call the doctor and to put themselves on their to-do list, I reverted back to all those things." It was there that the medical team discovered that Susan had a 80 per cent artery blockage caused by her cholesterol, and inserted another stent in her heart to open the blockage after she was rushed to the cardiac catheterization lab.

Luckily, Susan is now feeling "really well" following last year's procedure. At the beginning of March, she told People: "I'm doing really well. I always keep an eye on myself, what's going on." She added that her recovery is "so far, so good."

