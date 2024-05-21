Joan Collins wows in leg-lengthening trousers and must-see hat alongside husband Percy Gibson

Hollywood superstar Dame Joan Collins was a vision in blush pink as she attended the highly-anticipated Chelsea Flower Show with her husband Percy Gibson on Monday.

For the splendid flower show, Joan, 90, looked radiant in a pair of white leg-lengthening flared trousers which she teamed with a simple cream top and a rose-hued blazer.

© Getty Images The duo appeared in high spirits as they toured the gardens

She rounded off her look with some chic espadrilles in sand and a fabulous wide-brim straw hat complete with a whimsical tulle bow.

As for hair and makeup, the Dynasty soap opera actress wore her raven tresses in a low ponytail and added a sweep of glossy fuchsia lipstick for a vibrant pop of colour. For a cohesive look, Joan glazed her nails with a pearlescent polish and highlighted her cheekbones with a dusting of peachy blush.

© Getty Images The couple looked so loved-up as they posed for photographs

Adding a dose of horticultural glamour, Joan also wore a dramatic floral brooch featuring pink-tipped petals and a pair of pearl-embellished flower earrings.

In photos shared from the idyllic outing, Joan was pictured with her husband Percy Gibson. The couple, who tied the knot in 2002, looked smitten posing for photos with broad grins spread across their faces.

© Getty Images Dame Joan and her husband Percy donned their glad rags for the glitzy occasion

Echoing his wife's elegant attire, Percy, 59, looked dapper in a pair of neutral chinos, a periwinkle blue shirt and a navy blazer studded with gleaming gold buttons.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show got off to a roaring start on Monday, with King Charles and Queen Camilla leading the royal pack.

© Getty Images King Charles spoke with Alan Titchmarsh

Greeted by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, the royal couple enjoyed a day out in the brilliant sunshine, marvelling at ten intricate and innovative gardens on display. Take a look in the video below...

Aside from King Charles and Queen Camilla, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were also in attendance on day one.

The British royal family's connections to the show go back to Queen Victoria's reign, when it was formerly known as the Great Spring Show for its inaugural event in Kensington in 1862.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II presenting Charles with the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour

The late Queen Elizabeth II held a long-standing patronage with the Royal Horticultural Society until her death, only missing the event twice during her impressive 70-year reign.

The patronage has since passed to King Charles, who is a renowned advocate for the environment and the natural world. And during the flower show in 2009, the late Queen Elizabeth II presented her son Charles with the prestigious RHS Victoria Medal of Honour in honour of his interest and expertise in horticulture.