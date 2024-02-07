Travis Barker's son Landon, 20, shares upsetting family news - 'Love you all so much'

Travis Barker's son Landon made a heartbreaking revelation as he told fans that he and long-time girlfriend Charli D'Amelio had broken up after a year and a half of dating.

Taking to Instagram, the 20 year old posted an update on his story on a sombre black background, denoting the serious nature of the message.

"Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together", Landon wrote. "We broke up to focus on ourselves."

© Variety Landon and Charli dated for a year and a half

He added that they are "still friends and have so much love for each other", before adding that he is "incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions."

"Thank you, love you all so much!" He signed the post off.

Landon and Charli, a famous TikToker within her own right, started dating in July 2022 and captivated the public eye. Charli swiftly made herself at home in the Kardashian-Barker house, as she revealed to PEOPLE in September 2022 that Travis and Kourtney "really let me in with open arms" and Landon's sisters had been "so sweet" to her as well.

"They have been nothing but kind to me," Charli said. "I'm very, very thankful that he has such a great family around him."

© @kourtneykardashian Instagram Landon and Charli at the Kardashian Jenner Christmas party

The couple often attended the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party together, featuring in the family snaps posted in the days after.

Fans might wonder who will take ownership of the dog they share, as in October 2023 Charli revealed that the couple had adopted a "big mutt" called Moody.

"She's 19 different breeds — like, all over the place. She has an eye patch and big, floppy ears," the TikTok star added.

Landon has had a busy few months as he became a big brother to Kourtney and Travis' first baby together, Rocky. But it seems that the 20 year old is still hesitant to hold the little one. When asked why, he opened up about his baby fear to Entertainment Tonight

"OK, let me get down deep into it," he said. "I'm a little bit scared of babies. I feel like giving him until one, they are just so fragile, you know what I'm saying. I love him, he's the most adorable baby ever, though."