Jamie Oliver shares rare photo of son Buddy - and he's almost as tall as his dad

Jamie Oliver is a doting father-of-five, and on Saturday, the TV star shared a rare glimpse of his towering son, Buddy.



Taking to his Instagram Stories, the chef uploaded a carousel of images from a wholesome get-together. Amongst the snapshots, he included a joyous image of himself posing with food campaigner Danny McCubbin, and Buddy, 13, who looked so grown up as he nearly towered over his famous father.

© Instagram Buddy is Jamie's spitting image

In the beaming picture, Jamie looked his usual stylish self dressed in a printed shirt, blue jeans and suede boots whilst Buddy kept things casual in a white T-shirt, baggy jeans and latte-hued sandals.

The trio appeared in their element as they caught up over a drink and mingled with friends and family before enjoying a spectacular fireworks display.

© Instagram Buddy is following in his father's footsteps

Buddy appears to be following in his father's foodie footsteps. The youngster has long shown an interest in cooking, and has since released a cookbook called Let's Cook.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Jamie told his followers: "Buddy's been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure.

"As a dad who cooks it's been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes… Just look at those pics of baby Buds!!!"

© Getty Images Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

He continued: "And now he's released his own cookbook showing you're never too young to start making incredible things, getting stuck in and having a proper laugh along the way."

Aside from Buddy, Jamie, 49, and his wife Jools, also 49, share Poppy, 22, Daisy, 21, Petal, 15 and River, seven.

The family live in a gorgeous Essex home complete with ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall. Outside, their sprawling property boasts 70 acres of lawns, a three-bedroom lodge in the woods and converted stables.

© Getty Images Jamie and Jools Oliver wed in 2000

In an interview with The Times, the Jamie's One-Pan Wonders star revealed why he chose to purchase the sprawling mansion at a time when his high street restaurant chain was going into administration.

"If I was just being media savvy, I wouldn't have moved there when everything was going wrong," he admitted. "No one really knows why I bought this house."

He continued: "To have come from where I was born to that house that's only had three families owning it in 600 years, for me as a kid that went through special needs in school, it's social mobility."