Jamie Oliver marks family milestone with rare photos of daughter Daisy - and she's her mum's double

TV chef Jamie Oliver has paid a touching tribute to his daughter Daisy in honour of her milestone 21st birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the doting dad took to Instagram with a carousel of wholesome family photos including several sweet throwback images.

© Instagram Daisy looked every inch her mother's mini-me

Amongst the pictures, Jamie, 48, added a sweet snap of himself planting a tender kiss on his daughter's cheek, a black-and-white image of Daisy modelling wavy hair, and a candid selfie of his daughter dressed in her student nurse gear.

Elsewhere, Jamie also uploaded a heartwarming selfie at home – and Daisy looked every inch her mother's mini-me. Jamie's fans were in agreement, with one writing "She looks so like her mum," while another added: "Daisy Oliver is a walking replica of her lovely mummy. Congratulations and wonderful wishes, for a beautiful 21st celebration Daisy."

© Instagram The doting dad included a breathtaking black-and-white image of his daughter on her 21st birthday

Alongside the photos, Jamie penned a heartfelt message which read: "Happy birthday dear Daisy Oliver!! 21 today!!! Woop woop I'm so excited for you, how time has zoomed by… You are an amazingly kind, thoughtful, forever surprising funny young lady and you make me proud every single day, I love you so much it actually hurts."

He continued: "You're properly grown up now little one [so] please pass your driving test soon… Have the best day ever love dad xxxxx."

© Instagram Jamie shares Daisy with his wife Jools

Aside from Daisy, Jamie and Jools, who tied the knot in 2000, are also devoted parents to daughters Poppy, 22, and Petal, 14, and sons Buddy, 13, and River, seven. More recently, their eldest two daughters have started to spread their wings with their respective university studies, travels and work commitments – a change which left Jools feeling emotional.

Speaking on Holly Tucker's Conversations of Inspiration podcast, Jools explained: "It was really hard as you say, the whole thing was just as you'd imagine. You walk past their room once they're gone and you kind of cry… I cried all the way home on the train."

© Getty Images The loved-up couple exchanged vows in 2000

The designer continued: "And then like grief it gets easier, and then suddenly they come home and you think 'Oh my god, so, do you need to come home this weekend, because you've got washing' or, 'Dad and I doing stuff', and then you think, 'What am I saying. You must come home'… I definitely feel lost without my two best friends. They clearly are my best friends in the world… I miss their company."

Emotional family changes aside, lovebirds Jamie and Jools have been going from strength to strength ever since they exchanged vows at All Saints Church in Essex. In celebration of their love for one another, the duo opted to renew their vows in the Maldives back in April 2023.

The smitten couple had originally planned to renew their vows on the couple's milestone 20th anniversary, but the celebrity chef explained on BBC Breakfast that they had been forced to delay the wedding for three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.