Peter and Emily Andre's son Theo looks so grown-up in new photo

Emily Andre sparked a sweet fan reaction on Wednesday when she shared a precious new photo of her rarely-seen son, Theo.



Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three uploaded a heartwarming holiday snapshot featuring her seven-year-old who looked so grown-up whilst perched on a stone wall. In the sweet picture, Theo rocked a pair of sage green shorts, a cream polo shirt and a pair of beige sandals.

© Instagram Emily and Peter welcomed Theo in 2016

In her caption, Emily gushed: "My grown up boy," followed by a smiley emoji surrounded by love hearts.

Her post struck a chord with her stepdaughter Princess, 17, who was quick to comment "Theoooo he's so cute," whilst a second follower penned: "He looks like Junior from the back when he was young," and a third chimed in: "They grow up far too quickly."

© Instagram Emily Andre with her two children, Theo and Amelia

Loved-up couple Emily, 35, and Peter, 51, tend to keep Theo, Amelia, nine, and baby daughter Arabella out of the spotlight. They occasionally share updates on social media, but always ensure to conceal their loved-one's faces.

Mysterious Girl singer Peter has previously spoken about their decision to keep their children "offline”, telling his fans on YouTube: "Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media.

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2015

"No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

Meanwhile, during a chat with HELLO! magazine, Peter admitted: "The younger kids have never been on TV, Emily wants to keep them this way as long as possible, and I respect that."

It's been a busy few months for the couple following the arrival of their baby daughter Arabella Rose who came into the world back in April.

© Instagram Emily announced Arabella's birth in April

Since expanding their brood, the couple have shared a plethora of heartwarming updates including baby Arabella's first trip to the beach during their getaway to Cyprus.

Amongst wholesome pictures shared to Instagram, Emily included an adorable mother-daughter snap in which she could be seen bonding with Arabella in the shade. Elsewhere she uploaded a heart-melting image of her tot exploring the golden sand with her tiny toes.

Sharing a glimpse inside their trip, Emily told her followers: "Arabella's first trip to the beach and she is having the best time! So much to see and hear for the first time, her little feet in the sand are just adorable. After so much fun she is now fast asleep in the shade."

Whilst Emily is a hands-on mother to Amelia, Theo and Arabella, she's also forged a strong relationship with Peter Andre's two children from his marriage to Katie Price: Junior and Princess.

Of their bond, Emily told Bella Magazine: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you. It's a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."