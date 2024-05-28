Princess Andre stuns in candid photo from glamorous bedroom inside Surrey family mansion

Princess Andre looked beautiful on Monday when she shared a candid photo from her glamorous bedroom.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 16-year-old model snapped herself posing in loungewear in the gleam of her ultra-chic Hollywood-style dressing table mirror.

The teen was pictured with straight hair in the candid bedroom snap

Contrasting her usual waist-length curls, the blonde beauty wore her cascading tresses straightened and flowing over one shoulder. "Link in bio for my jewellery," she penned in the caption, referring to her glittering array of accessories she was sporting from her own collection, Sparkles by Princess Andre.

The influencer oozed natural glamour wearing brushes of fluttery mascara and nude lipstick. Her immaculate acrylic nails featured an ombre French Manicure design and were perfectly highlighted by her array of silver rings.

Hooked over each bulb of her mirror was a different dazzling necklace, no doubt also from her jewellery line.

"Super photo of you Princess," one fan penned alongside three red love heart emojis. Meanwhile, a second added: "Love [your] hair," alongside a flame emoji.

It has been an exciting few weeks for Princess as last week her first campaign being the face of Superdrug's Studio London makeup brand was unveiled to the world.

Princess was so excited to see herself in Superdrug

The teen was elated when she walked into the shop last week only to be greeted by her own face on the stands.

"Went into Superdrug not expecting to see this," she wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of herself posing next to the makeup stand.

It's not just her modelling career that has been non-stop in recent weeks, as Princess recently welcomed a new sibling.

Last month, on 2 April, her dad, Peter Andre and stepmother, Emily Andre announced the news they had welcomed their third child together, Arabella Rose.

"Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy," Peter announced at the time next to beautiful images of his little girl.

Since then the couple have been delighting fans with regular updates from their youngest - and we cannot wait to watch her grow.

As well as Arabella, Peter shares his children Amelia and Theo with Emily. Meanwhile, he shares Princess and his eldest son, Junior, 18, with his ex-wife Katie Price.