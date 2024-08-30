Peter Andre shares adorable picture of baby Arabella and rarely-seen son Theo

It's holiday time for the Andre family, who have been soaking up the sun in Cyprus, and Peter Andre has rounded off the trip with an adorable photo of his two youngest.

In the adorable snap, Peter and wife Emily's son Theo, six, can be seen holding up his baby sister, Arabella. The singer captioned the doting photo: "Theo loves his sister."

© Instagram Theo appeared to be bonding with his baby sister

Theo looks very grown up, wearing a textured white shirt, while Arabella is sweetly dressed in a white onesie with a headband. The two siblings are already very close, and Emily recently revealed that Theo has the sweetest name for his little sister: "Baby Belle", like the cheese.

Emily, 35, and Peter, 51, have been enjoying a getaway on the sunny island together after a busy year, as the happy couple welcomed baby Arabella in May. It was Arabella's first trip to the seaside, and Peter shared the touching moment: "The first time her feet have touched sand. The first time she has been in the sea. Beautiful moments I will always remember."

Arabella's mum was equally excited by the special 'first', writing: "Arabella's first trip to the beach and she is having the best time! So much to see and hear for the first time, her little feet in the sand are just adorable. After so much fun she is now fast asleep in the shade."

Also sharing a joyful mother-daughter snap with Arabella, Emily shared a sweet detail about how all three of her children share a trait: "Pool time! This one is a little water baby already like her brothers and sisters."

The couple recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, with Peter sharing a touching tribute to his wife: "Nine years of marriage to a one-of-a-kind, beautiful soul. I really would be ‘Lost without you’. Happy anniversary Emily. A beautiful wife, an incredible mother."