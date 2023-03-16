Emily Andre's most daring date night looks husband Peter certainly approves of

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Emily Andre has the most incredible sense of style, especially when she's putting together a chic outfit for an exciting date night with her husband Peter.

Since their wedding in 2015, fans have seen the loved-up couple enjoy countless glamorous outings together, whether it be jetting off for a sunny trip abroad or stepping out on the red carpet and if one thing is for sure it's that the Mysterious Girl hitmaker cannot get enough of his incredible wife.

Keep scrolling to see Dr. Emily's most stand-out date night looks…

One of Emily's most daring ensembles was worn on a glamorous date night in Dubai, where the couple headed with their children for a half-term family holiday in aid of Peter's birthday back in February.

Emily looked sensational in a white silk minidress as she headed out for a luxurious evening with her adoring beau, who looked ultra-dapper in a black shirt and trousers. See the dress in action in the video below....

WATCH: Emily Andre stuns in silky white mini dress for date night with husband Peter

Loading the player...

It's yet to be revealed where her exact dress is from, but this River Island halter neck dress is a very good lookalike.

White halter neck dress, £37, River Island

SHOP NOW

The stylish halterneck gown featured a dramatic rose embellishment, perfectly accentuating the brunette beauty's long tresses which were worn down and straight. Emily also added a pair of chunky gold sandals to complete her stunning holiday look.

In June 2018, the pop star couldn't take his eyes off of his beautiful wife as they stepped out on the red carpet for the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball in London. Emily upped the Ante with an elevated floor-length red halterneck dress featuring a criss-cross back detail.

The then 29-year-old kept the rest of her look very simple, letting that va-va-voom dress do all the talking. Her brunette hair was styled into an updo with a single plait framing her pretty face. She added a pair of glamorous diamonte chandelier earrings and a nude embellished clutch.

During Emily's 31st birthday celebrations, Peter couldn't help but gush about how gorgeous his wife looked as they enjoyed the perfect evening at the Shangri-La The Shard, London. The doting mother looked unbelievably chic in a lime green velvet dress which featured tiny spaghetti straps and corset-styled structuring on the bodice.

The singer shared a sweet photo from their lavish celebrations along with an adoring message for his wife. It read: "Last night was so special. We've been together now for almost ten years (married six) and I honestly love you more than ever. Happy birthday beautiful @dr_emily_official @shangrilalondon @trendingtravel.co.uk."

Emily and Peter enjoyed another fabulous red carpet date night back in 2021 when the mother-of-four looked "unreal" in her most glitzy look to date. The star simply dazzled in the jaw-dropping fishtail dress which was covered in thousands of silver glittery embellishments.

Emily's picture-perfect hair and makeup also took centre stage, especially for Peter who posted a close-up photo of his wife's beautiful camera-ready face alongside the words: "You look unreal @dr_emily_official."

Another romantic moment from Peter's 50th birthday celebrations last month saw Emily posing up a storm in a beautiful tangerine cut-out dress. The glamorous gown featured a ruched maxi skirt and a matching one-shoulder top, perfectly accentuating the doctor's impeccable physique.

EMILY AND PETER: Emily Andre's rare pregnancy throwback photo with Peter sparks fan reaction

MARRIAGE: Peter Andre speaks candidly about 16-year age gap with wife Emily

Emily accessorised her flawless holiday gown with a pair of nude block heels, a sleek white manicure and a glossy hairdo. In the photo, step-daughter Princess also appeared to join the couple for their lavish evening out and she looked equally as beautiful in a white cut-out mini dress.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.