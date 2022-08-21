Peter Andre's daughter Princess sparks comments with new photo – and fans all say the same thing The star is such a doting dad

Peter Andre took to Instagram at the weekend to show his pride in his 15-year-old daughter, Princess. The doting dad shared a sweet photo of Princess and one of her friends as they smiled at the camera wearing shorts and vest tops.

SEE: Peter Andre shares sweet holiday snap alongside son Junior - and they could be twins

Referencing his daughter's nickname, the dad-of-four captioned the sweet photo: "Sometimes afternoon sun is the only thing you need. Love you bist. #nofilter #nomakeup #natural @officialPrincess_Andre @tianaharrisx."

The star's fans were delighted by the image and quick to complement the teenager on her natural beauty. They agreed that she looked lovely without the need for makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre beams with pride at son Theo's special talent

One commented: "Naturally beautiful. No make-up needed, although at that age make-up is life haha."

MORE: Peter Andre shares rare photo of all his children as they mark special occasion

READ: Peter Andre causes a stir with curly hair in stunning throwback photo

Others commented: "Natural beauties…" "Lovely to see a young girl not caked in make-up, natural beauty x," and: "Princess could be an ambassador bringing natural beauty back…"

Peter shared a sweet new photo to Instagram

Princess sparked debate on Instagram last week after sharing a new photo of herself. In the snapshot, the 15-year-old could be seen relaxing on a sofa as she wore a white cropped top and green joggers as part of an ad for clothing brand Shein.

She captioned the look: "How quick are the summer holidays going, can’t believe there’s only a few weeks left!"

Princess' long wavy hair flowed past her shoulders and she beamed in the lovely image, with her followers being quick to compliment the teenager. However, they couldn't seem to agree who she looked the most like.

Peter with his oldest children and wife Emily

. Some were adamant that she resembles her famous dad, with their comments including: "Beautiful girl x look so much like your dad x," and: "I agree I think she looks like her dad."

Others declared that the youngster looks more like her mum, former model Katie Price, writing: "Just like your mum Princess, your hair is beautiful," "Gorgeous.. you look like your mam [heart emoji]," and: "Beautiful, so much like Katie when she was younger xxx."

Another, however, added: "Just stop, she looks like Princess."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.