Melissa McCarthy's daughter, 13, almost towers over her lookalike parents in very rare public outing

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone were joined by their youngest daughter Georgette, 13, for a rare public appearance on Monday – and she is the image of her famous parents.

The 52-year-old actress was supported by her family – minus her eldest daughter, Vivian, 16 – at the world premiere of Disney's The Little Mermaid in LA, and it wasn't just Melissa who dressed for the occasion, Georgette pulled out all the stops too.

© Getty Images Melissa and Ben were joined by their youngest daughter, Georgette

The teenager wore a black tiered dress with a corset belt around her waist and added a black bow to her hair. She almost towered over her mom and dad as they posed for photos on the blue carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Her mom, who plays Ursula in the live-action remake, opted for bold color and rocked a royal blue Taller Marmo gown that featured fringe detailing along the hem and sleeves which boasted exaggerated ruffles. Melissa added a pair of Lillian Shalom blue opera gloves and coordinating satin heels.

Her husband, Ben, looked dapper in a black suit with a shimmery shirt. He and Melissa met in 1998 in a comedy writing class in Los Angeles while attending the Groundlings comedy school. The pair went on to marry in 2005.

© Getty Images Melissa and Ben prefer to keep their daughters out of the spotlight

They share two daughters and are very protective over their children's privacy and neither of them has shared pictures of them on social media. However, in October 2018, Melissa opened up about her youngest daughter on her The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that she enjoys dressing up.

She said of her daughter: "She tries to go right down the stairs and out the door, and I'm like, 'Wait, what?' Full face of makeup, shirt in like a ponytail holder, and like a heeled boot." Melissa added that her oldest, Vivian, enjoys interior design – so much so, that she tells her parents a thing or two about their own taste.

She said: "Ben walked in and Viv and I were trying out a new bedspread I got, and Viv's like, 'I just think it might compete with the headboard.' And I literally got weird, I got goosebumps."

© Getty Images Melissa looked gorgeous in her Taller Marmo gown

Meanwhile, Melissa may live in Los Angeles now, but she's made no secret of her love for Australia and her desire to relocate her family Down Under after filming Nicole Kidman's hit Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay.

"I am connected to Australia in a way that I didn't anticipate," she told InStyle Magazine in March 2021. "I could very easily live here for the rest of my life. I'm in love with it."

© Getty Images Melissa and Ben married in 2005

For now, Melissa and Ben own two homes in the Toluca Lake neighborhood – one three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house which they put on the rental market for $10,000 a month back in 2018, and another they renovated after they bought it for $3.53 million in 2012.

The star expanded her property portfolio in 2020 after purchasing a $2.4 million home in the Valley Village area of LA, which features three guest bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as a master suite with walk-in closets and a marble-sheathed bathroom.

See more photos from The Little Mermaid premiere below...

© Getty Images The cast of The Little Mermaid

© Getty Images (L-R) Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Eric, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, and Melissa, who plays Ursula

© Getty Images Melissa and Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton

© Getty Images The cast of The Little Mermaid inside Dolby Theatre

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.