Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez reveals the incident with her three kids that inspired her big move

Lauren Sanchez is officially set to become a children's book author on September 10 with the release of her debut book The Flew Who Flew to Space.

The 54-year-old announced earlier this year that she'd written the book as a love letter to those who grew up not believing in themselves and the journeys they could take, inspired by her own struggles with dyslexia in her youth.

Now, the former journalist is sharing how meaningful the release is for herself, her fiancé Jeff Bezos, and most importantly, her three children. She shares son Nikko Gonzalez, 23, with ex Tony Gonzalez, and Evan and Ella Whitesell, 18 and 16 respectively, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

She told People in a new interview: "Never in a million years did I think a dyslexic kid from Albuquerque would ever be an author."

"I'm so humbled by it, and I'm so thrilled my kids get to see me do this because they encouraged me to write this for years and I finally made it happen," she continued. "The journey wasn't easy, but I'm really excited for people to meet Flynn the fly."

Lauren detailed that the story of Flynn, a fly who gets stuck in a cockpit of a rocket heading to space and discovering new wonders, was actually based on a real-life incident that occurred while she was flying with her three kids (Lauren is a licensed pilot as well).

"I was flying with my kids and a fly somehow got into the cockpit of the plane," she recalled. "My kids were like, 'Oh no, this poor little fly is separated from his family!' And I was like, 'I don't know, she gets to see the world from a completely different perspective.'"

Lauren added: "So that sparked this fun story in my mind, that even the smallest among us can experience incredible adventures."

She admitted, however, that she was not used to having all the attention be on her, as opposed to being the one doing the talking as a journalist and former TV host. "Having the spotlight on me is a little nerve-wracking."

"I'd rather be on the other end. I'm very curious and I love asking questions. People are like, 'We haven't heard you talk in public much, and I'm like — but I was talking for 15 years on television!'"

Lauren opened up further about her struggles with dyslexia, admitting that she was initially embarrassed about not graduating from college (she ended up taking a job with a local news station as a reporter) before finding the confidence to "own my story."

"I think dyslexia has given me resilience," she defiantly stated. "When you have dyslexia, you're so used to failing at things and it can be extremely humiliating. Especially as a young kid. But once you get through that, nothing can stop you."

"People want to put you in a box. But we don't thrive in boxes. Life is about trying new things."