Nicole Kidman gets candid about daughters Sunday and Faith's whirlwind lifestyle away from home
Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, and Antonia Kidman attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California© Getty

Nicole Kidman gets candid about daughters Sunday and Faith's whirlwind lifestyle away from home with famous mom

The Babygirl actress shares daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
As one of the busiest working actors in Hollywood, Nicole Kidman has gotten used to a certain jet-setter lifestyle, and apparently, so is the rest of her family.

The actress, 57, sat down for a conversation with L'Officiel about her several upcoming projects, like the upcoming Netflix miniseries The Perfect Couple, and Babygirl, the erotic thriller set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this week.

She discussed constantly being on the move, whether it's her various filming commitments, award shows, or family outings, and splitting time between her homes in Sydney, Nashville, and New York with husband Keith Urban.

Nicole confessed, however, that she feels like she's able to get a lot of diverse work because of her desire to travel and explore different parts of the world, a desire her daughters with Keith, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, also share.

"I'm willing to travel, which a lot of people are not," she told the outlet. "My kids are willing to travel… maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too." 

The Eyes Wide Shut star opened up about some of the experiences they'd shared together, specifically citing her time living in Morocco with them while filming 2015's Queen of the Desert.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith © Getty Images
Nicole and Keith share daughters Sunday and Faith Kidman-Urban

"They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties," Nicole continued. "That's because when they were little, they lived in Morocco and then we went to the Algerian Desert, where they were riding camels and in the souks for three and a half months." 

She added: "They've lived in France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, all over."

Back in 2022, when Keith, 56, hosted Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, he mentioned that his two daughters will often join him on the road as well, giving them the opportunity to experience all kinds of travel.

Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman and Craig Marran© Getty Images
"They've been out, I've been taking them out at different times individually. And it's been great to have them out on the bus," he said, adding that Sunday and Faith actually quite enjoy being on a tour bus.

"They love the bus, and I would too at that age. Just the idea of traveling and sleeping in the bunks. But it's been nice having them out there."

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban the Balenciaga 53rd CoutureÂ Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Sunday Kidman-Urban made her Fashion Week debut with her mom in June

The teenagers have started stepping into the spotlight more so over the past few months, making their red carpet debut at Nicole's AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony with Keith in Los Angeles, then joining their parents at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Sunday also was present front row for a Balenciaga haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week and then joined her mom at an Omega red carpet event during the Olympic Games.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
In a previous interview with Elle, however, Nicole spoke fondly about being just as present for her daughters and her community in Tennessee. "I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that. Just a citizen who's in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that."

