Matthew McConaughey's son Levi is his father's double in head turning appearance on set

Matthew McConaughey was recently spotted spending quality time with his lookalike eldest son, Levi, in Los Angeles, as the father-son duo took a break on the set of Way of the Warrior Kid.

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actor was the epitome of casual sophistication, donning a blue linen button-down shirt paired with beige pants.

Matthew, known for his laid-back yet stylish demeanor, completed his look with flip-flops and a brown-billed cap that tamed his wavy, dark blonde locks.

Recommended video You may also like Matthew McConaughey's son Levi shares a birthday video

His trademark dark sunglasses with silver frames and a scruffy beard added to his effortlessly cool vibe. The star also sported a pair of headphones around his neck, wired to a communication device hooked onto his pocket, indicating he was fully immersed in his latest project.

Levi, who is clearly following in his famous father’s footsteps, with his chiseled good looks, looked equally relaxed and stylish.

© AKGS Matthew McConaughey and his son Levi are spotted while filming on location for "Way of the Warrior Kid"

The 16-year-old wore a black T-shirt under a red and black checked shirt, paired with loose-fitting, straight-leg jeans.

His ensemble was completed with a black belt and burgundy shoes, and his dark hair, styled in natural curls, added a touch of youthful charm. The resemblance between father and son was unmistakable, from their matching cool demeanors to their shared sense of style.

© Courtesy of Lincoln Matthew McConaughey with his son Levi look so much alike

As the pair enjoyed a lunch break, they were seen sharing a refreshing watermelon, a simple moment that highlighted their close bond.

It’s not clear yet what role Levi is playing in the family-friendly action film, but his presence on set with his dad hints at some exciting possibilities.

© Amy E. Price (L-R) Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida McConaughey

Way of the Warrior Kid centers on a young boy named Marc, played by rising star Jude Hill, who struggles with bullying at school. Matthew’s involvement in the film underscores his dedication to projects that resonate with young audiences and carry positive messages.

In honor of Levi’s recent 16th birthday, Matthew took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to his son. The Dallas Buyers Club star posted a touching video compilation of recent photos of Levi, showcasing the teenager’s striking resemblance to his father.

With his wavy golden-brown hair and confident presence, Levi is growing into a young man who is nearly as tall as his 6-foot father.

© Getty Images Levi is growing up!

Matthew added a tender audio message to the video, speaking directly to Levi as he acknowledged this significant milestone in his son’s life. "You're coming on that age," Matthew said, reflecting on Levi’s journey into adulthood. "You're about to be out on your own."

The actor, who shares Levi with his wife, Camila Alves, along with their other two children, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, expressed his hopes for his son’s future. "Me and your mom hope we've done as good of a job as we can," he said. "You're not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful wild world forever."

Matthew then offered some fatherly advice, urging Levi to embrace life with an open mind and a sense of adventure. "Just go out, enjoy, be aware of your surroundings, be yourself," he advised. "Know when to say yes, know when to say no, know when to say maybe [laughs]." His words were filled with both wisdom and warmth as he encouraged Levi to see the good in others while also being mindful of his own journey.

"Take your time… enjoy the journey," Matthew added.