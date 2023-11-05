Matthew McConaughey's son Levi shares rare family photos in heartfelt tribute to famous dad

It is a special weekend over at the McConaughey household, as family patriarch Matthew McConaughey is celebrating his birthday.

November 4th marked the Dallas Buyers Club actor's 54th year around the sun, and his family made sure he was feeling the love.

The star of an upcoming Yellowstone spin-off has been married to Brazilian model Camila Alves since 2012, and the two share kids Levi, 16, Vida, 13, and Livingston, ten.

Over the weekend, as Matthew celebrated his special day, his oldest son Levi took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt tribute to his dad.

Sharing a slew of sweet photos of the family-of-five, Levi wrote: "People know Matthew McConaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father."

He went on: "The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination."

Levi concluded: "The journey's just getting started," adding: "Happy birthday Papai."

The first photo the 15-year-old shared sees the McConaughey kids all grown up, posing next to their parents seemingly while on a trip.

© Instagram Levi shared a touching tribute

Levi then shared a couple of throwbacks with his dad, including one at a baseball game, family photos with his grandmother Mary Kathlene McCabe, and another heartwarming family photo of all of them holding hands at the kitchen table.

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with celebrities and fans alike wishing Matthew a happy birthday, with Julianne Hough writing: "Happy Birthday," with a red heart emoji, as Helena Christiansen added: "Happy bday sir."

© Getty Matthew and his wife Camila have been married since 2012

One of Matthew's fans wrote: "Well, this is just the best 'birthday card' a parent could ever receive," as others followed suit with: "Happy birthday to your Papa! He has blessed the world with some amazing movie roles. He is a kind soul!!" and: "Wow!!! A son like you must make your mom & dad so incredibly proud!" as well as: "You're a lucky young man! Happy Birthday to your Papai."

© Getty The family-of-five lives in Texas

Levi is fairly new to Instagram, as his parents only allowed him to join the social media platform when he celebrated his 15th birthday.

The McConaughey family are based in Austin, Texas; Matthew was born and raised in Uvalde, about two hours and a half away from his current home.

