Robert Irwin reveals behind-the-scenes family secrets in latest interview

In a candid revelation on The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show, Robert Irwin, the 20-year-old scion of the renowned Irwin family, peeled back the curtain on life inside the household that's as iconic as Australia Zoo itself.

Known for their unwavering commitment to conservation, it turns out the Irwins, like any family, navigate the ups and downs of daily life, complete with occasional spats and squabbles.

Robert shared how the debates he has with his sister, Bindi, are far from your average sibling rivalry.

Instead of clashing over mundane topics, their disagreements veer into the esoteric, such as the intricacies of animal morphology or the specifics of prehistoric life.

“We argue about the most vanilla subjects. Like we'll literally be arguing about the morphology of some animal or prehistoric dinosaur or something,” he said.

He recounted a memorable dispute where Bindi was steadfast in her belief that the blue whale holds the title as the largest vertebrate ever to grace the planet.

This unique snapshot into their lives was humorously interrupted by their mother, Terri, who couldn't help but express her amusement at the nature of their arguments.

"Really? This is what teenagers argue about in this household," she quipped, highlighting the unique environment in which the Irwin children have grown up.

The conversation took a more serious turn as Robert reflected on the dark period following the tragic death of his father,

Steve Irwin, in 2006. Steve's untimely passing was not just a profound loss for the family but also a moment that saw the public's faith in Terri waver.

Rumors swirled, and bets were made on how long it would take for her to sell Australia Zoo, the sanctuary Steve loved so dearly.

Robert spoke with admiration for his mother's resilience, saying, "Everyone was betting against her... Mum really is a force to be reckoned with." Through it all, Terri stood firm, guiding the zoo and her family through their most challenging times.

Reflecting on his father's legacy, Robert became visibly moved. To him, Steve was more than a parent; he was a role model for an entire generation. "He was like a father figure for an entire generation,"

Robert noted, his voice laden with emotion. "That is such a beautiful thing. And it makes me emotional. Even now. I lucked out. I really lucked out big time."

This sentiment underscores the profound impact Steve Irwin left on the world, a legacy that continues to inspire through his children.

Recently, Robert embarked on a new adventure, venturing to South Africa with Terri to begin filming for Channel Ten's I'm A Celebrity ...Get Me Out of Here!

Securing the hosting role was no small feat, as he was chosen over several prominent figures, a testament to his charismatic presence and the legacy of his last name.

Robert, a conservationist at heart, agreed to take on the role with one stipulation: the show must eschew the consumption of wildlife, reflecting his commitment to protecting and celebrating the natural world.

"I want to talk about protecting the living animal. That's what I'm all about," he declared.

