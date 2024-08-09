Prince William interrupts summer break for cause close to his heart

Prince William has interrupted his family's summer break at Balmoral to share a special message for a cause incredibly close to his heart.

On Friday, the Prince of Wales took to his official social media accounts to reshare a post from the London Air Ambulance announcing their success after a £15 million fundraising appeal. In February, the charity hosted a gala that William attended—his first outing following his wife, the Princess of Wales', abdominal surgery.

Alongside the update, he wrote: "Fantastic news—this is going to have a life-saving impact. A huge thank you to everyone who donated. W."

William, a former pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, expressed the urgent need for more helicopters during a powerful speech at the gala.

© WPA Pool William made an impassioned speech at the gala in February

"Here in London, the current aircraft have served magnificently. But our capital city needs a new fleet.

"And we are up against time. The clue really is in the appeal’s name. By September, we need the two new red birds—decked with the latest kit, such as night vision—in our skies."

© WPA Pool The outing was the first following the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery

The touching post comes just as William is set to enjoy summer alongside his wife and children. The Mail on Sunday reported that Kate is set to join her family in Scotland while undergoing preventative chemotherapy, as is tradition at this time of year.

The Firm has a great affection for Balmoral, which appears to be the perfect place to unwind. The royal residence, located in the Scottish Highlands, has been a cherished holiday spot for the royal family for years.

Prince William and Prince Harry spent every summer there during their childhood, as did Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who have since brought their own children to enjoy horse riding, fishing, barbecues, picnics, and, of course, the rare sunshine.

Speaking about the special place, William said in a moving speech while addressing the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland: "Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died.

© Getty Balmoral has been the summer escape for the royals for years

"Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning, and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.

"Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy, because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.

"George, Charlotte, and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."