Robert Irwin issues urgent warning in scary update

Robert Irwin, the 20-year-old celebrity conservationist, issued a crucial warning across Australia on Wednesday.

The I'm A Celebrity host took to Instagram to share a video demonstrating the importance of checking under gym equipment before starting a workout.

In the video, Robert gives viewers a close-up look at some old weights in his home gym. As he lifts one of the weights, a massive huntsman spider is revealed hiding underneath.

"Hi, this is Robert, and I'm going to show you why you should always check under your weights before that next set," he begins.

The video then cuts to Robert getting up close and personal with the spider, commenting, "Good form, buddy. Keep it up."

Robert shared the video on his Instagram account with the humorous caption: "He’s just trying to be a good gym bro… always leg day for this guy."

This light-hearted post follows a more serious reaction earlier in the week when Robert faced criticism from vegetarians and vegans for his participation in a Twisties campaign.

The wildlife warrior starred in a new ad asking snack fans to vote for their favourite Twisties flavour: Chicken or Cheese.

In the clip, Robert passionately advocated for the chicken flavour while singer G Flip, 30, championed cheese. "To all my chookstituants! I say chicken is the people's Twistie!" Robert declared from a podium.

G Flip retorted, "Cheese has carried chicken on its delicious shoulders for far too long! No more cluckin' lies."

However, the campaign sparked backlash from vegans and vegetarians after it was shared on Robert's Instagram page.

Chicken Twisties contain at least three ingredients derived from animals, including chicken fat and whey powder. "Weird guy to get to do this kind of advert tbh," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Why are you pushing for chicken if you are such an animal lover? No animals have to die for cheese."

It comes after Robert announced the loss of a cherished member of the Irwin family: their beloved pet chicken, Nacho. Nacho had become a familiar figure to those who follow the Irwin family's adventures and daily life.

In a heartfelt video message, Robert shared, "Hi guys, very sad news to report. Unfortunately, our gorgeous little chicken Nacho, who I know you all fell in love with, and we love so much, sadly passed away."

He reminisced about Nacho, describing her as "a beautiful old chook who lived a lot of great years," emphasizing the deep affection the family had for her and the sorrow they feel at her passing.

In the spirit of continuing life's cycle and the Irwin family's unwavering love for animals, Robert also shared uplifting news about the arrival of two new members to their chicken family, named Waffles and Mochi.

He described Waffles as "the confident one" and Mochi as "a little bit more mild-mannered," showcasing the unique personalities of their latest animal companions. He warmly welcomed them with the caption, "Welcome to the family," inviting his followers to share in the joy of their arrival.

The Irwin family's followers quickly rallied to offer their support and condolences over Nacho's passing, with comments like “I’m sorry to hear my brother,” and “Not nacho RIP baby girl,” highlighting the community's shared sorrow.