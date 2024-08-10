Penny Lancaster, 53, is a beach beauty in denim cut-off shorts

Penny Lancaster was a bronzed beauty as she enjoyed her time in the United States as she jetted off to support her singing sensation husband Sir Rod Stewart, 79.

The Loose Women star, 53, was spotted next to a vintage car in a new Instagram photo shot in Malibu. Penny wore a pair of blue mid-wash denim cut-off shorts with a bohemian linen shirt which was oversized for a casual look.

© Instagram Penny posed by a vintage car in Malibu

The mother-of-two also wore a pair of stylish sandals and accessorised her look with a yellow printed tote bag. Penny also popped on a pair of sunnies and a simple pendant necklace.

© Instagram Penny spent the evening on Point Dume beach

The star also shared a gorgeous sunset shot from the Californian Point Dume State Beach as she enjoyed some relaxing time away from the spotlight.

Penny jetted off stateside to Sir Rod, however, the 'Maggie May' singer was forced to cancel his show after testing positive for Covid-19.

The rockstar put an initial message out via Instagram, saying: "I'm desperately sorry to miss the 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me.

© Denise Truscello Sir Rod has had to cancel his US shows

"I'm absolutely gutted," Sir Rod added. "I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

Recommended video You may also like Rod Stewart and Penny's relationship with their kids

Two days later, the 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?' singer's team put out a second message to address his health. It read: "We regret to announce that tonight's Rod Stewart concert in Stateline, NV, and his August 10 show in Lincoln, CA has been postponed, as the singer recovers from a summer strain of Covid-19.

Penny's busy summer

Sir Rod's wife has enjoyed a jam-packed summer. The family celebrated Penny's stepson Liam's wedding in Croatia in June.

The star was a picture-perfect stepmother of the groom in a lavender satin dress with a thigh-split and a large bow attached to the front. She beamed as she posed alongside her sons Alistair, 18, and Aidan, 12, with a bouncy blowdry and gold strappy heels.

© Instagram Penny looked incredible at her stepson's wedding

The star also enjoyed an evening with King Charles celebrating The King’s Foundation. "It was an absolute honour to celebrate the @kingsfdn at their first ever awards, as a new ambassador along with my husband @sirrodstewart," she penned.

"It was our pleasure to present an award, of which all the winners and nominees were deserved, for their support and input that contributes to the work of the ‘Kings Foundation’ in people’s lives and communities."

We also loved the white satin look she wore to Royal Ascot which came with a feathered fascinator. More recently, she has enjoyed getting back to nature.

© Getty Penny rocked a floaty satin dress to Ascot

"After a couple of crazy days and nights in central London, there’s nothing I like more than getting back out to the country and laying out on the cool grass on an early summers evening," Penny wrote as she captioned a bronzed selfie.

© Instagram Penny has enjoyed quiet time outside away from London

DISCOVER: Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster is golden goddess in new wedding celebration photo

"Breathing in fresh air and the smell of the earth beneath me. Listening to the birds and watching the butterflies, dance about while being chased by my two devoted doggies. I’m at peace, I’m home."