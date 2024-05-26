Naomi Campbell shares snaps from 54th birthday celebration with two very rarely-seen children

Naomi Campbell celebrated her 54th birthday on May 22nd in Marrakech, Morocco, joined by none other than her two children, her three-year-old daughter and nearly one-year-old son.

The supermodel took to social media on Sunday to share several stunning snaps from her trip to mark another year 'round the sun, and while her kids didn't feature, she did include nods to their presence.

In one of her photos, she shared a look at her small party in her hotel room, which included a cake and balloon signs, and an empty high chair for one of her children.

Other photos showed her exploring the sights, capturing herself in front of the lens, being serenaded by friends, many other cakes, and a jaw-dropping giant bouquet of red roses.

"Thank you for all the love and all the beautiful birthday wishes…," she captioned her post. "Morocco, Marrakech your Serenity and Light with my 2 baby angels, since 30 years never disappoints. Made it truly special… Thank you to my fam and friends who made this week a dream."

Many of her famous friends took to the comments section with birthday messages, with Nicole Scherzinger writing: "Happy birthday angel queen superwoman goddess! Thank you for sharing the St Rita prayer x," and Winnie Harlow commenting: "Happy Birthday Queen, another year around the sun! Grateful, We owe a lot to you."

The catwalk queen has been traveling quite a bit lately, spending the last couple weeks in France for the Cannes Film Festival and being spotted earlier in the week at friend Lenny Kravitz's 60th birthday party in Paris.

© Instagram Naomi shared a sweet indicator of the fact that her kids were on her trip by her side

Naomi prefers to keep her two children out of the limelight, owing to their age and a sense of privacy, announcing their births as surprises in May 2021 (with her daughter) and June 2023 (with her son).

She posted a few silhouette snaps of them on Mother's Day weekend to deem herself "blessed" to be their mom, and included a photo of theirs from PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's wedding weekend earlier this month. While their faces were obscured with heart emojis, she did showcase that as far as their outfits go, they're just as stylish as their mom.

© Instagram The supermodel keeps her kids out of the public eye and does not show their faces

In an interview with British Vogue months after welcoming her daughter, whose likeness she finally revealed on the cover in February 2022, she opened up about how much her toddler had already grown.

"I'm lucky my little one loves to travel like me — no whimpering taking off or landing," she said of her early jet-setting ways. "She's a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I'm told she's very alert for her age."

© Instagram It looks like the two young ones are taking after their fashion forward mom!

She kept the fact that she was becoming a parent a secret, clarifying that her daughter was "my child" and not adopted. "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," Naomi admitted. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."