Naomi Campbell shares rare photo with her two children – and they have the most perfect curls

"Motherhood looks good on you," fans told Naomi Campbell as she shared an ultra-rare photograph of her two children on Friday.

The 54-year-old supermodel was pictured gazing out over a swimming pool during a family holiday. The Streatham-born beauty wore a white tank top and denim shorts as she balanced one child on each hip.

Her adorable son, whom she welcomed in June 2023, was clad in stripy blue shorts while her little girl, who joined her family in May 2021, rocked a white top and yellow shorts. The youngsters boasted identical curls - and they looked so adorable.

Fans were loving the insight into Naomi's private life with her two children, telling her she was "the best mum".

The legendary model has kept her children out of the limelight since their arrival via surrogate, choosing not to show their faces on social media or to make their names public knowledge.

This is only the second time Naomi has posed with both kids, having previously posted a photograph of herself with them at PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's star-studded wedding at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes back in May.

Naomi obscured their faces with heart emojis, selecting a red one for her daughter and a blue one for her son.

Naomi's private journey to motherhood

In June 2024, Naomi confirmed she had welcomed both of her children via surrogate. "I did," she told The Times when quizzed about the mystery surrounding their conception.

'My babies are everything to me,' Naomi recently revealed

"My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future," the pin-up added. "I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

The model had a word of warning for women who say they don't want kids, however, revealing that being a "single mother" is everything to her.

"I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum'. I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing," Naomi enthused.

Describing her kids as her "biggest blessing", she told Harper’s BAZAAR that she's never felt happier since becoming a mother after 50.

"It’s the biggest joy. The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids," she said.