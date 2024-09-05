From Blake Lively to Jennifer Lawrence: Wealthy celebrities who own in very modest homes

When we think of celebrities and their homes, sprawling mansions oozing luxury come to mind; however, some stars choose more modest living arrangements that reflect simpler, more grounded lifestyles.

From small urban apartments to Victorian homes, these celebrities prove that you don't need a palace to live comfortably.

Join HELLO! as we explore the homes of the rich and famous who have chosen to live in surprisingly modest homes, proving that sometimes less truly is more.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds In 2012, Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bought a picturesque home in Pound Ridge, New York, for about $5.7 million. This property, which Ryan affectionately calls a "farm," offers a serene, laid-back lifestyle far removed from the typical Hollywood scene. With its quaint river views, horseback riding opportunities, and historic charm, the home is an idyllic retreat for the couple and their family. The family split their time between this house, and a beautiful Tribeca apartment in NYC, a building which has reportedly housed celebrities like Harry Styles to Jennifer Lawrence. Given the couple's combined star power, the modest price on their "farm" emphasizes their preference for a peaceful, private life over the glitz and glamor typically associated with their industry.

Robert Pattinson With an estimated net worth of $100 million, Robert Pattinson's choice of a home was refreshing; the Twilight star bought a nearly 2,000-square-foot residence in the Hollywood Hills for approximately $2.2 million around 2013, according to Robb Report. The house was only accessed via a long, enclosed corridor, allowing Robert's privacy and seclusion, and the home itself had a rustic charm, featuring a cozy layout that included just two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This modest retreat was the actor's sanctuary during his busy career until December 2023, when he sold it. According to Vogue, the new father recently bought a second home for his growing family, again in the Hollywood Hills, forking over $7.65 million for a larger house after just welcoming his first child with his partner, Suki Waterhouse.

Jennifer Lawrence In 2015, Forbes named Jennifer Lawrence the highest-paid actress in the world, with an incredible earning of $52 million that year. Despite her huge success, Jennifer lived in a 1,413-square-foot condo in Santa Monica which she bought back in 2006, according to Elle, reflecting her preference for as normal a lifestyle as possible. She sold the house for a cool $1.17 million in 2016. However, her real estate portfolio isn't entirely modest; she invested in a 5,500-square-foot Los Angeles home [which happened to be Jessica Simpson’s old home] in 2014 according to E News, and a $21.9 million, four-bedroom West Village home in 2020 according to the New York Post, balancing her preference for simplicity with strategic investments. She now reportedly lives in a Beverly Hills mansion, which she bought in 2014 for $8 million, along with her husband, Cooke Maroney, and their child.

Matthew McConaughey Before becoming a household name, Matthew McConaughey embraced a minimalist lifestyle, living in an Airstream trailer. The actor purchased and renovated a 2004 Airstream, which he permanently parked along the Santa Monica coastline, according to Architectural Digest. The trailer, decorated with simple surfer-inspired elements, became Matthew's retreat, where he appreciated the limitations of small spaces and even used it as an office for his production company. He has often discussed how these spaces promote relaxation and a focused lifestyle. Even as his career has soared, his affection for this modest mobile home endures, and he even decorated his trailer with posters for his 2005 movie Sahara.

Lena Dunham Lena Dunham, the creator and star of Girls, opted for a modest one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Brooklyn Heights, New York. Purchased in 2012 for $500,000, the 800-square-foot apartment was located in one of New York City's wealthiest neighborhoods according to Curbed, making it a surprisingly humble choice despite Lena's huge success. The apartment, with its modest size, provided a cozy, intimate space reflective of Lena's down-to-earth personality as her career reached new heights. She rented out the property in 2014 and sold it in 2017 for $850,000, earning a significant profit, yet the home remained a symbol of her grounded lifestyle. She now resides in a whimsical Connecticut house just a 10-feet walk away from her parents’ house, according to an interview with Architectural Digest.

Kesha Pop star Kesha, known for her party-girl persona, made her home in a charming Spanish-style bungalow in Venice Beach between 2014 and 2015, according to the LA Times. The 1,600-square-foot home, which she purchased for $1.65 million was a cozy retreat featuring French doors that opened onto a gorgeous patio with an outdoor fireplace. Despite its modest size, the bungalow was rich in character and style, perfectly aligning with Kesha's eclectic personality. The singer sold the property a year later for over $1.8 million, making a modest profit. With its intimate charm, this three-bedroom home was a testament to Kesha's down-to-earth personality.



Elijah Wood Elijah Wood, famous for his role as Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, shuns the glitz and glam of Hollywood luxury; in 2013, he purchased a Victorian-style home in Austin, Texas, for a little over $1 million, according to the LA Times. The house, spanning approximately 3,200 square feet and built in 1890, is characterized by its classic design and understated elegance, mirroring Elijah's preference for a simpler, quieter life away from the spotlight. Unlike many celebrities who gravitate towards opulent homes, his choice reflects his desire for a more authentic, down-to-earth living experience. After thorough renovations, he sold the four-bedroom house for $1.8 million in 2020.



Lea Michele At the height of Glee's success, Lea Michele lived in a charming 1,800 square foot Los Angeles home that she purchased for $1.4 million in 2012, according to TMZ. While not huge by celebrity standards, the property was still luxurious, and included a solar-heated saltwater pool. Lea's choice reflected her desire for a comfortable yet manageable living space where she could unwind from the demands of her career. She remained in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom cozy abode until 2015, when she upgraded to a $3 million mansion featuring a two-story gym.



Mark Zuckerberg Tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg's $7 million home in Silicon Valley might’ve seemed modest given his immense fortune, estimated at $182 billion according to Bloomberg. The 4,800 square foot house itself reflects the high real estate prices in the area, rather than a display of opulence, and includes four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms according to Zillow [as per The Real Deal]. What sets Mark apart is his emphasis on privacy; he spent an additional $30 million to purchase and demolish four surrounding properties, replacing them with smaller structures to ensure his family's seclusion, according to Architectural Digest. This approach highlights his preference for a more subdued lifestyle, focusing on security and privacy rather than bold displays of wealth. He reportedly sold the property in 2024 almost $30 million this year.

