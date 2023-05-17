Ryan Reynolds addresses rumored family change involving Blake Lively and four children as he talks family life

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are joint owners of Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, but the Hollywood star doesn't live in the Welsh city.

Rumors have recently begun to circulate that Ryan and Blake have purchased a $1.9 million home in the village of Marford, North Wales. The time would be fitting given that the club recently had big news to celebrate as at the end of the soccer season it earned promotion to the EFL League Two.

Despite the news, Ryan has denied the claims that he could be due to move, as he spoke to the Fearless to Devotion podcast, a podcast about the sports team.

Speaking to hosts Tim Edwards, Andy Gilpin, Liam Randall and Rhys Williams, he said: "I mean I've got four kids here in New York. There was an article that said I'd bought a home over there, but that was not accurate at all.

"Look, we love it, but to move our entire families over there, that would be a real act of superior black belt manipulation on my part. I can pull off a few things, but I don't think I could pull that off."

He joked: "But both my wife and I love coming over. But we both love going to California - and we don't live there! Maybe one day, who knows."

© Jan Kruger Ryan denied rumors he was moving to Wales

Although he doesn't live in the UK, Ryan has been spending time in the country following Wrexham's sporting success, sharing an Instagram Stories clip as he enjoyed a brisk morning.

"It's pretty damn cold in the UK," Ryan wrote alongside the photo of him outside while wearing a thick hooded sweater. "Thanks @wxmclothing for the sweet sweatshirt," the father-of-four added.

With a new series of Ryan and Rob's Welcome to Wrexham documentary due to air later this year, it is quite possible the Vancouver-born actor will be staying around in the UK for quite some time.

© Getty Images Ryan and Rob celebrate Wrexham's promotion with the National League cup

Announcing the second season in April 2023, Welcome to Wrexham's UK distributer Disney+ congratulated Wrexham on their successful promotion, before announcing that the much-awaited next season of their docuseries would be coming to the platform later this year.

"SPOILER ALERT!" Disney Plus' UK Twitter and Instagram's teased, alongside a photo of Ryan and Rob holding up Wrexham's successfully won National League trophy. "Coming in 2023, Season 2 is going to be WILD," the message then continued.

The 46-year-old has previously opened up about his family life, sharing: "We don't lead a wild and crazy life. We don't live in L.A., we live on a farm in New York. I've never been the guy stumbling out of bars at three in the morning, at least that anyone is aware of. It's never been my thing."

© Getty Images Blake and their children are very supportive of Ryan and his role with Wrexham AFC

