Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share rare inside glimpse into home life with four children

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are, oftentimes, the ultimate couple goals, ranging from their work to their hilarious social media presence.

The actors rarely share glimpses of the more personal side of their lives, however, and their latest social media post provided quite a rare sighting of their life at home.

The casual photo featured the couple, fresh-faced and relaxed, doting over their dog while at home, sharing a peek at the structure of their house, featuring wide open spaces, wooden beam ceilings, and exposed brick.

© Instagram Ryan and Blake in a rare personal moment from their family home

The couple share daughters James, eight, Inez, six, Betty, three, and an eight-month-old baby whose name and gender has yet to be revealed.

The pair prefer keeping their daughters out of the spotlight, although they occasionally make hilarious off-the-cuff references to their lives as parents, and brought their four kids to a Wrexham A.F.C. game back in March, their newborn's first ever public appearance.

A couple weeks ago, on August 25, the Deadpool star, 46, took to social media with a personal tribute to his wife of nearly 11 years on her 36th birthday.

© Instagram Blake featured in a birthday tribute from Ryan

He shared a slew of adorable photographs chronicling memories they'd built together over their nearly 13-year long romance, which began in 2010 when they met on the set of the widely panned Green Lantern movie.

They began dating the following year, around the same time Ryan's divorce to ex-wife Scarlett Johansson was finalized, and they got married on September 9, 2012, at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

© Instagram The couple have been together since 2011 and share four children

Ryan sweetly penned: "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Many of their famous friends chimed in with birthday wishes for Blake, including David Beckham and Gal Gadot, and Katie Couric took to the comments to joke: "Can you teach my husband to post something like this RR????? Happy birthday Blake! Xo."

© Getty Images They keep their personal life as parents out of the spotlight

In honor of her birthday, the Gossip Girl alum took it a step further, sharing a new promo advertisement for Betty Booze featuring none other than the king of the Great British Bake Off tent, Paul Hollywood.

"Finally made it in Hollywood," she quipped alongside her commercial, in which shows up at the British baking legend's home and offers him a basket of the alcoholic version of her beverage brand, Betty Buzz. "Happy birthday to me." Check it out below...

Fans loved it, and so did her famous friends. Ryan responded with a few heart emojis while family friend Hugh Jackman wrote: "The (non)handshake is everything. Happy birthday to my friend Miss @bettybooze."

Gigi Hadid simply stated: "U da best," and Paul himself replied: "You cake my day on your special day."

