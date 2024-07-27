Amanda Holden sizzles in tiny string bikini - and Elizabeth Hurley approves

Amanda Holden always looks sensational when she slips into a slinky bikini, but on Friday, she got the ultimate stamp of approval from her fellow sun queen, Elizabeth Hurley.

The BGT judge, 53, caught the attention of the beachwear mogul when she shared a slew of updates, donning a figure-flattering coral-red number while lounging on a lavish boat in the middle of the sea in Greece.

© Instagram Amanda looked sensational as she laid back on a lavish boat

Captioning the post, Amanda penned: "#summertime #bikini @elizabethhurleybeach," tagging the location as "Heaven on Earth." Amanda also filmed herself jumping off the side of the incredible vessel into the sea.

It's safe to say Elizabeth couldn't get enough of the sun-soaked updates and took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on Amanda's posts.

© Instagram Elizabeth couldn't get enough of the BGT judge

The Gossip Girl actress wrote: "Beautiful [Amanda Holden] wearing @elizabethhurleybeach," resharing the video.

Adding: "[Amanda Holden] looking gorgeous in @elizabethhurleybeach," alongside three pink love heart emojis.

© Instagram Amanda also shared a video of herself jumping into the sea from the side of her boat

Amanda has been enjoying her glamorous getaway with her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, and her husband, Chris Hughes, and truly looks like the stuff of dreams.

On Wednesday, the TV star and her girls were captured in a rare photo together, and it's safe to say they could be mistaken for triplets!

© Instagram The trio were all smiles during their lavish break

The trio was photographed on a gorgeous balcony with the vast Greek backdrop looking picture-perfect as they posed in beautiful summer dresses together.

"Family," Amanda wrote alongside the images, concluding with a red love heart emoji.

© Instagram Amanda and her family jetted off to Greece

Lexi, a model in the making, donned a stunning pink and white patterned dress which she paired with gold flip-flops. Meanwhile, youngest Hollie opted for a gorgeous green summer number.

As for Amanda, she chose a gorgeous boho-inspired shirt dress which she slipped on over a matching bikini. All three of them wore their luscious locks down.

When they aren't living it up in the sunshine on a glamorous holiday, Amanda and her family reside at their glorious new Surrey mansion, where they moved last December.