The Queen of Halloween is dusting off her prosthetics and pulling the skeletons out of the closet; it's almost time for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash, and the German model couldn't be more excited about the event.

Every year, the mother of four takes the holiday to an entirely new level, leaving fans slack-jawed with her over-the-top costumes. Who could forget the infamous worm costume of 2022?

This year will surely be no exception, and Heidi offered an enticing sneak peek of her latest creation via Instagram this week.

Heidi Klum reveals special glimpse of new Halloween costume that will get fans talking

The 51-year-old posted a video of a large, gray, slimy object with a shell-like shape; perhaps she will be a bug this year? One can only speculate when it comes to Heidi's Halloween.

She captioned the post, "#HeidiHalloween is starting to take shape…" followed by a slew of ghost emojis, providing the perfect intrigue for what her costume will be this year.

Last week, Heidi shared another tantalizing clue with her millions of followers on Instagram: a close-up shot of a giant eyeball, intricately designed and staring into our soul.

© Instagram Heidi offered this sneak peek last week

The American's Got Talent judge had everyone guessing with her cryptic caption, "I see a clue of what's to come on October 31...can you? #HeidiHalloween."

Heidi's Halloween legacy is legendary, with each costume more elaborate and unexpected than the last.

In 2015, she blew everyone away when she transformed into a stunningly accurate rendition of Jessica Rabbit, leaving fans and critics alike wondering how she could top such a masterpiece.

© Taylor Hill Heidi dressed as a worm for her 2022 bash

Fast forward to 2022, when she showed up to her star-studded Halloween bash as a life-sized worm- an unforgettable costume that proved she is never one to shy away from a bold transformation.

Speaking to People about her peacock outfit on the red carpet last year, she revealed that her costume involved "many, many people" working together to create one cohesive look.

"I wanted to do a costume with many people, and we all become one thing," she explained. "And for me, in my mind, that one thing was the peacock." She was joined by performers from the famed Cirque du Soleil, who all contributed to her brilliant costume.

© Udo Salters The supermodel wowed in a peacock costume last year

However, 2024 seems to be on track to outdo them all. While details remain under wraps, Heidi has given a few intriguing hints via social media.

She once again partnered with her go-to special effects and makeup artist, the renowned Mike Marino, to help execute her vision. Known for his intricate, movie-worthy designs, Marino has been her partner in crime for several of her most memorable Halloween transformations, including Fiona from Shrek in 2018.

Heidi told People that she is always trying to break the mold and think of the wackiest costume possible to keep people on their toes.

© Getty Images The mother of four has been dubbed the 'Queen of Halloween'

"I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn't do," she said. "Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn't seen."

The supermodel likes to keep fans guessing with a history of red herrings. Could the gray shell be part of a larger creature or character?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: come October 31, the world will be watching as Heidi yet again cements her status as the undisputed queen of Halloween.