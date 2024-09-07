Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zoolander star Ben Stiller can't keep his hands off wife Christine as pair make loved-up red carpet appearance
The Dodgeball actors share two children

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Ben Stiller has made a loved-up outing with his wife of 24 years, Christine Taylor. The couple hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, smiling at the cameras and looking cosy.  

The couple appeared to be enjoying a private joke© Getty
Ben opted for a stylish take on the traditional suit, wearing a black shirt with a dark blue suit, adding his trademark, thick-framed glasses after walking the carpet. 

The couple have been together now for over 24 years© Getty
Fellow actress Christine looked radiant in a mini-length burgundy cape dress that showed off her bronzed legs.  

She wore her hair in an elegant half-up, half-down style and accessorized the dress with red statement earrings, what appeared to be a ruby ring and a metallic purse. Her makeup was minimal, using eyeliner to accentuate her eyes. 

Christine was a vision in red© Getty
The Hollywood couple have had an unconventional path to true love. They first met while filming a pilot for a TV show called Heat Vision and Jack, which was never made, and married in Hawaii in May 2000, in a romantic barefoot ceremony on the beach. 

Ben and Christine went on to star in many fan favorites, including Zoolander, Dodgeball and Tropic Thunder, and welcomed two children: Ella Olivia, 22, who recently graduated from Juilliard, and son Quinlin Dempsey, 18.  

Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards © Gilbert Flores
It came as a shock to many when the couple announced their decision to separate in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. In a statement released at the time, they said: "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time." 

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the couple made the decision to quarantine together, at which point they reconciled. 

The couple have stayed together since their first split© Ethan Miller
In an interview with Esquire in 2022, Ben explained their romantic journey: "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic." 

