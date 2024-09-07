Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan bring cool glam to Toronto International Film Festival day three

Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon and Jamie Lee Curtis were the star attractions for the Toronto International Film Festival's day one, but it was time for young Hollywood on day three.

Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Daisy Edgar Jones, Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan all walked the red carpet on September 7 as they premiered and honored their new movies.

Take a look below:

© Variety Ana de Armas Ana is starring in one of the most anticipated thrillers of the year, Ron Howard's Eden, alongside Sydney Sweeney. The Blonde actress joined her co-stars in the morning at TIFF as they first introduced the film to press, with Ana wearing a black pencil skirt and tank with matching open blouse with gold button detailing.



© Variety Sydney Sweeney The White Lotus breakout star Sydney Sweeney showed off her youthful glam with a fire-engine red babydoll dress with sweet tie detailing on the neckline.



© Variety Vanessa Kirby British actress Vanessa also rocked business casual with a white and black color blocked silk midi skirt, with a semi-sheer polo top and a structural blazer placed over her shoulders



© Variety Jude Law Jude, who flew to Toronto straight from Venice where he premiered The Order, is also in Eden, and he joined his co-stars on the step and repeat, wearing gray pants, a white tank and slouchy striped shirt unbuttoned low on the chest.



© Variety Daisy Edgar Jones Twisters star Daisy looked effortlessly cool and chic in a denim mini skirt with oversized pockets, a white cropped tank top and a black shirt, paired with black ballerina flats



© Variety Jacob Elordi Jacob paired his black pants with a long-sleeved white pullover with button detailing. Daisy and Jacob star in On Swift Horses, which follows a newly-married husband and wife whose lives are upended by the arrival of his brother, leading to a secret life, gambling on racehorses.



© Variety Barry Keoghan It was a Saltburn reunion as Barry and Jacob spied each other on the step and repeat. Barry looked equally cool in a pair of distressed denim jeans and a cropped blue sweater.



© Olivia Wong For the premiere of his new movie Bird, Irish actor Barry stepped things up a notch in a pair of black pants and a baby pink fair isle sweater vest.

