Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan bring cool glam to Toronto International Film Festival day three

Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan bring cool glam to Toronto International Film Festival day three
TIFF day three kicked off with some major new A-listers

Picutre of Ana de Arnas on the left, standing on red carpet, next to it is a pic of Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan hugging, and the right picture is Sydney Sweeney in a red dress
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon and Jamie Lee Curtis were the star attractions for the Toronto International Film Festival's day one, but it was time for young Hollywood on day three.

Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Daisy Edgar Jones, Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan all walked the red carpet on September 7 as they premiered and honored their new movies.

Take a look below:

Ana de Armas at the Variety TIFF Step & Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Canada© Variety

Ana de Armas

Ana is starring in one of the most anticipated thrillers of the year, Ron Howard's Eden, alongside Sydney Sweeney.

The Blonde actress joined her co-stars in the morning at TIFF as they first introduced the film to press, with Ana wearing a black pencil skirt and tank with matching open blouse with gold button detailing.

Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, Ron Howard and Vanessa Kirby at the Variety TIFF Step & Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Canada© Variety

Sydney Sweeney

The White Lotus breakout star Sydney Sweeney showed off her youthful glam with a fire-engine red babydoll dress with sweet tie detailing on the neckline.

Vanessa Kirby at the Variety TIFF Step & Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Canada© Variety

Vanessa Kirby

British actress Vanessa also rocked business casual with a white and black color blocked silk midi skirt, with a semi-sheer polo top and a structural blazer placed over her shoulders

Jude Law at the Variety TIFF Step & Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Canada© Variety

Jude Law

Jude, who flew to Toronto straight from Venice where he premiered The Order, is also in Eden, and he joined his co-stars on the step and repeat, wearing gray pants, a white tank and slouchy striped shirt unbuttoned low on the chest.

Jacob Elordi, Daniel Minahan, Daisy Edgar Jones, Sasha Calle, Diego Calva and Will Poulter at the Variety TIFF Step & Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Canada© Variety

Daisy Edgar Jones

Twisters star Daisy looked effortlessly cool and chic in a denim mini skirt with oversized pockets, a white cropped tank top and a black shirt, paired with black ballerina flats

Jacob Elordi, Daniel Minahan, Daisy Edgar Jones, Sasha Calle, Diego Calva and Will Poulter at the Variety TIFF Step & Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Canada© Variety

Jacob Elordi

Jacob paired his black pants with a long-sleeved white pullover with button detailing.

Daisy and Jacob star in On Swift Horses, which follows a newly-married husband and wife whose lives are upended by the arrival of his brother, leading to a secret life, gambling on racehorses.

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan at the Variety TIFF Step & Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Canada© Variety

Barry Keoghan

It was a Saltburn reunion as Barry and Jacob spied each other on the step and repeat.

Barry looked equally cool in a pair of distressed denim jeans and a cropped blue sweater.

Barry Keoghan attends the premiere of "Bird" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario© Olivia Wong

For the premiere of his new movie Bird, Irish actor Barry stepped things up a notch in a pair of black pants and a baby pink fair isle sweater vest.

Kiernan Shipka at the Variety TIFF Step & Repeat during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Canada© Variety

Kiernan Shipka

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan premiered her new film The Last Showgirl the night before, but on Saturday she joined her fellow actresses on the step and repeat.

Kiernan wore black skinny jeans with a white tank and leather bomber jacket, with chunky metallic jewelry bringing a pop of detail.

