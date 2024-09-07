Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan bring cool glam to Toronto International Film Festival day three

Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Daisy Edgar Jones, Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan all walked the red carpet on September 7 as they premiered and honored their new movies.
Ana de Armas
Ana is starring in one of the most anticipated thrillers of the year, Ron Howard's Eden, alongside Sydney Sweeney.
The Blonde actress joined her co-stars in the morning at TIFF as they first introduced the film to press, with Ana wearing a black pencil skirt and tank with matching open blouse with gold button detailing.
Sydney Sweeney
The White Lotus breakout star Sydney Sweeney showed off her youthful glam with a fire-engine red babydoll dress with sweet tie detailing on the neckline.
Vanessa Kirby
British actress Vanessa also rocked business casual with a white and black color blocked silk midi skirt, with a semi-sheer polo top and a structural blazer placed over her shoulders
Jude Law
Jude, who flew to Toronto straight from Venice where he premiered The Order, is also in Eden, and he joined his co-stars on the step and repeat, wearing gray pants, a white tank and slouchy striped shirt unbuttoned low on the chest.
Daisy Edgar Jones
Twisters star Daisy looked effortlessly cool and chic in a denim mini skirt with oversized pockets, a white cropped tank top and a black shirt, paired with black ballerina flats
Jacob Elordi
Jacob paired his black pants with a long-sleeved white pullover with button detailing.
Daisy and Jacob star in On Swift Horses, which follows a newly-married husband and wife whose lives are upended by the arrival of his brother, leading to a secret life, gambling on racehorses.
Barry Keoghan
It was a Saltburn reunion as Barry and Jacob spied each other on the step and repeat.
Barry looked equally cool in a pair of distressed denim jeans and a cropped blue sweater.
For the premiere of his new movie Bird, Irish actor Barry stepped things up a notch in a pair of black pants and a baby pink fair isle sweater vest.
Kiernan Shipka
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan premiered her new film The Last Showgirl the night before, but on Saturday she joined her fellow actresses on the step and repeat.
Kiernan wore black skinny jeans with a white tank and leather bomber jacket, with chunky metallic jewelry bringing a pop of detail.