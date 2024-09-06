Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis bring star power to Toronto International Film Festival day two
Subscribe
Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis bring star power to Toronto International Film Festival day two

Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis bring star power to Toronto International Film Festival day two

TIFF will run for two weeks and premiere films from Angelina Jolie and Kate Hudson

Billie Lourd, Kiernan Shipka, Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song and Jamie Lee Curtis of 'The Last Showgirl' pose in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario© Gareth Cattermole
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Move over, Venice Film Festival, the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival is underway, and major Hollywood stars are expected to attend.

Pop royalty Katy Perry joined fiance Orlando Bloom on the red carpet on opening night, while Demi Moore premiered her critically acclaimed body horror movie, The Substance, which also stars Margaret Qualley.

Day two however will bring even more A-list drama, as Jennifer Lopez is expected to attend to premiere her new movie Unstoppable – which was produced by estranged husband Ben Affleck and his BFF Matt Damon.

Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis were also among those to pose on day one of the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro.

Take a look below:

Jamie Lee Curtis of 'The Last Showgirl' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario© Gareth Cattermole

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis, who will star in The Last Showgirl poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival/


Pamela Anderson of 'The Last Showgirl' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)© Gareth Cattermole

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson also stars along Jamie in the Gia Coppola film, in which a "seasoned performer must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run".

 

Brenda Song of 'The Last Showgirl' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)© Gareth Cattermole

Brenda Song

Brenda Song also stars alongside the Hollywood heavyweights as does Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.


Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More