Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis bring star power to Toronto International Film Festival day two

Move over, Venice Film Festival, the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival is underway, and major Hollywood stars are expected to attend.

Pop royalty Katy Perry joined fiance Orlando Bloom on the red carpet on opening night, while Demi Moore premiered her critically acclaimed body horror movie, The Substance, which also stars Margaret Qualley.

Day two however will bring even more A-list drama, as Jennifer Lopez is expected to attend to premiere her new movie Unstoppable – which was produced by estranged husband Ben Affleck and his BFF Matt Damon.

Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis were also among those to pose on day one of the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro.

Take a look below:

© Gareth Cattermole Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis, who will star in The Last Showgirl poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival/





© Gareth Cattermole Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson also stars along Jamie in the Gia Coppola film, in which a "seasoned performer must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run".