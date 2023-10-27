Ben Stiller poses with on-again wife Christine Taylor during rare red carpet appearance with son Quinlin

The red carpet at the Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala was graced with star power as Ben Stiller, his wife Christine Taylor, and their 18-year-old son Quinlin came together for a memorable photo-op.

Held at the esteemed Jazz At Lincoln Center, the event drew in many recognizable faces, but the reunion of Ben and Christine, alongside their son, undeniably stole the show.

About eighteen months prior, Ben revealed that he and Christine had reignited their romantic spark in 2020, mending their bond after a three-year separation.

What’s noteworthy is that during this hiatus, the couple never let animosity seep in; they remained congenial.

(L-R) Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, and Quinlin Dempsey Stiller attend the Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala

Their decision to self-isolate together during the tumultuous period of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have played a role in rekindling their relationship.

On this recent occasion, they appeared more harmonious than ever, united in their advocacy for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Christine, renowned in her own right as an actress, channeled quintessential New York sophistication in a chic black dress, subtly embellished with white bows running down one side. In a delightful show of familial unity, Ben and Quinlin both donned nearly identical midnight blue suits, albeit with varying grey ties.

Amidst the glamour, the family took a moment to chat with ET about their integral role in the night's events.

The playful camaraderie between father and son was palpable. When probed about which parent might outshine the other as host, Quinlin cheekily remarked, "I don't know. It'll be interesting to see! I mean, they'll be getting my feedback so, be careful." Ben, taking it in stride, retorted jovially, "My son is my critic."

As Christine weighed in, asserting that Ben might be the "superior host", he was quick to remind, "Well, we're a team." Nodding in agreement, she quipped, "Well, you know, we yin and we yang."

This cause is not just another event for the couple; Project ALS has been intertwined with their lives for nearly its entirety. "Ben was at the very first event, and then he and I met that year and then I was at the second event," Christine recounted, a hint of nostalgia in her voice. Ben chimed in, highlighting their serendipitous journey, "Yeah, it was like right before the first one that we got together." Christine's subsequent words perhaps said it all: "And it has become a true family."

This poignant revelation makes it even more symbolic that their relationship's 25th anniversary is approaching. Ever the jesters, Christine light-heartedly suggested celebrating it with another gala.

For Ben and Christine, who also are proud parents to their 21-year-old daughter Ella, ensuring that the evening remained family-centric was of utmost importance. Ben elaborated, emphasizing the familial ethos of Project ALS, "It's a family organization. It's very personal, and I think everybody here has a personal connection in some way." He continued, underscoring the gravity of ALS, "It's a devastating disease, and people rally around when something like this happens. So it's just coming from a place of love and connection, [and] that's what the organization is about."