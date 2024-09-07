Susan Sarandon and Kevin Costner steal the show for final day of Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival sadly concludes on Saturday, but major stars still came out to play in the closing moments, including the likes of Susan Sarandon, Kevin Costner and Luke Wilson.

Kevin and Susan had become a fixture in the closing days of the Festival with the pair reuniting for the Better World gala on Thursday, while Kevin promoted the second and third part of his Western epic on Friday and Saturday.

Kevin wasn't alone for the Venice Film Festival as son Cayden Wyatt Costner also joined his father for some red carpet appearances.

Scroll down to the best famous faces from the closing day…

1/ 6 © Daniele Venturelli Kevin Costner Kevin is both directing and starring in Horizon: An American Saga, and the actor looked worlds away from his hero. The star looked suave in a grey suit as he attended the premiere for his latest flick.



2/ 6 © Ernesto Ruscio Susan Sarandon Susan made sure to support her close friend at the premiere of his film and the actress looked beautiful in a black pantsuit with a glimmering silver jacket.



3/ 6 © Daniele Venturelli Luke Wilson Luke following in Kevin's footsteps when it came to his red carpet fashion choice, with the actor choosing a grey suit for the occasion.



4/ 6 © Daniele Venturelli Abbey Lee Abbey made an appearance as Marigold in Horizon's first film and the Australian model supported her former co-star and looked phenomenal in a lacy black and white number.



5/ 6 © Victor Boyko Isabelle Fuhrman Isabelle is starring as Diamond in the Horizon series and the glam star looked ravishing in her black tulle dress.

