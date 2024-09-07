Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Susan Sarandon and Kevin Costner steal the show for final day of Venice Film Festival
The Venice Film Festival comes to an end on Saturday

Split image of Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon© Getty Images
Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
The Venice Film Festival sadly concludes on Saturday, but major stars still came out to play in the closing moments, including the likes of Susan Sarandon, Kevin Costner and Luke Wilson.

Kevin and Susan had become a fixture in the closing days of the Festival with the pair reuniting for the Better World gala on Thursday, while Kevin promoted the second and third part of his Western epic on Friday and Saturday.

Kevin wasn't alone for the Venice Film Festival as son Cayden Wyatt Costner also joined his father for some red carpet appearances.

Scroll down to the best famous faces from the closing day…

1/6

Kevin Costner in a grey suit© Daniele Venturelli

Kevin Costner

Kevin is both directing and starring in Horizon: An American Saga, and the actor looked worlds away from his hero. The star looked suave in a grey suit as he attended the premiere for his latest flick.

2/6

Susan Sarandon in a black pantsuit and silver jacket© Ernesto Ruscio

Susan Sarandon

Susan made sure to support her close friend at the premiere of his film and the actress looked beautiful in a black pantsuit with a glimmering silver jacket.

3/6

Luke Wilson in a grey suit© Daniele Venturelli

Luke Wilson

Luke following in Kevin's footsteps when it came to his red carpet fashion choice, with the actor choosing a grey suit for the occasion.

4/6

Abbey Lee in a lacy top and sheer skirt© Daniele Venturelli

Abbey Lee

Abbey made an appearance as Marigold in Horizon's first film and the Australian model supported her former co-star and looked phenomenal in a lacy black and white number.

5/6

Isabelle Fuhrman in a black tulle dress© Victor Boyko

Isabelle Fuhrman

Isabelle is starring as Diamond in the Horizon series and the glam star looked ravishing in her black tulle dress.

6/6

Kevin Costner with son Cayden Wyatt Costner© MARCO BERTORELLO

Cayden Wyatt Costner

Kevin wasn't just supported by his co-stars at the premiere, but his teenage son Caleb Wyatt also joined his father. The 17-year-old looked dapper in a tan suit with a black shirt.

