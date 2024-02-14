Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift's very public dating history: her famous partners before Travis Kelce – Joe Alwyn to Joe Jonas
Taylor Swift's very public dating history: her famous partners before Travis Kelce – Joe Alwyn to Joe Jonas

The "Cruel Summer" singer is currently as happy as can be with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end

taylor swift grammys dress 2024
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
Taylor Swift may have a chokehold on writing songs about love and romance, but it's not just a testament to her songwriting abilities, but also her very public dating history.

While no more expansive than any other millennial, her life as one of the most famous women in the world who can document her experiences through song means that oftentimes, her love life is the subject of many a headline.

As her latest romance continues to heat up (after a tender display of support at the Super Bowl, but we'll get to that), here is the rundown on all of Taylor's public romances (which means we'll skip some "maybes" like Eddie Redmayne, Chord Overstreet, and Adam Young, sorry)…

Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards © Getty

Taylor and Joe Jonas briefly dated from July to October 2008, and ended with Joe's heartbreaking 27-second phone call. Both have since moved on and become friends, although the dynamic shifted after the DNCE frontman's divorce from Sophie Turner last year, who is a close friend of Taylor's.

Lucas Till

CYRUS,TILL,SWIFT, HANNAH MONTANA: THE MOVIE, 2009© Alamy Stock Photo

Taylor dated her "You Belong With Me" music video co-star Lucas Till for a few months in 2009, but it ended up not panning out. Lucas later told MTV that they just felt more comfortable as friends, saying "that's the only reason that didn't work out."

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome recreate the Spider-Man meme© Taylor Swift

Taylor x Taylor! The singer dated the Twilight star briefly between 2009-2010 after they starred together in 2009's Valentine's Day. While they might've ended things, there's no bad blood between them, with Lautner having even appeared in his ex's music video for "I Can See You (Taylor's Version)" and joined her on The Eras Tour.

John Mayer

John Mayer and Taylor Swift pose together© Getty

The apparent subject of the infamous (and acclaimed) Speak Now track "Dear John," John Mayer's brief relationship between 2009-2010 with Taylor, who was 12 years younger, definitely sparked some ill-will in the "Daughters" singer, who called the song "a really lousy thing for her to do" in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Cory Monteith

Actor Cory Monteith and singer Taylor Swift attend the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

While Taylor and Glee star Cory Monteith never confirmed their relationship, they were spotted out and about together frequently. Fans surmised the two were briefly an item in 2010 after Taylor reacted to his tragic passing at 31 in 2013 with the statement: "Speechless. And for the worst reason."

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California© Getty

Taylor and Jake Gyllenhaal may have only dated for a few months between 2010 and 2011, but their love story has legendarily been immortalized in one of Taylor's greatest songs yet, Red's "All Too Well." It was reportedly the nine-year age difference that led the actor to call it quits, though the two were often seen together in New York.

Conor Kennedy

Conor Kennedy attends the "Ethel" New York Premiere at the Time Warner Center on October 15, 2012 in New York City.© Getty Images

The apparent inspiration behind 2012's "Begin Again," Taylor's short-lived relationship with Robert F. Kennedy's grandson Conor sparked debate due to their age difference, this time in reverse, as Taylor was 22 at the time and Conor was 18 and still in high school. However, their 2012 summer romance didn't last.

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are seen walking around Central Park on December 02, 2012 in New York City.© Getty Images

Between 2012 to 2013, the two musicians, both teen heartthrobs in their own right, divided fandoms left and right with their romance. While they were only together for a short and passionate winter, Harry has seemingly been the inspiration behind several of Taylor's most popular songs, including "Style" and "Out of the Woods."

Calvin Harris

Recording artists Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

Taylor and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris were together for over a year, March 2015 to June 2016, and even co-wrote the smash club hit "This is What You Came For." They even made red carpet appearances together, but after calling it quits, it seems like things didn't end too well, with the "Summer" hitmaker even shading his ex in a tweet in reference to her feud with Katy Perry.

Tom Hiddleston

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston are seen at LAX on July 06, 2016 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

A swift but surprise romance emerged between Taylor and English actor Tom Hiddleston, who spent a glorious summer together that even included an "I Heart T.S." t-shirt. Sadly, that came to a close only a few months into their 2016 love story, which gave way for…

Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the Golden Globe Awards© Getty

Taylor's longest and most significant relationship to date was with another English actor, Joe Alwyn. They started dating in 2017 and while they kept their love story incredibly private, they often made loving nods to each other. Joe was most famously involved in co-writing much of Taylor's revered 2020 albums folklore and evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery. Sadly, they ended things in early 2023 despite years of engagement and wedding speculation.

Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images

Not long after the end of her relationship, Taylor was frequently spotted with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and their relationship (I think?) caused quite a stir among fans, who weren't a fan of Matty's many controversial past statements. However, it ended up just being a couple months of much buzz.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce© Michael Owens

And here we arrive at the latest, and what many fans have deemed the greatest, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Their relationship has been quite public, most recently with much PDA at Super Bowl LVIII, and for a more detailed breakdown of the whens, the whats, and everything else, check out our comprehensive timeline here.

