Taylor Swift's very public dating history: her famous partners before Travis Kelce – Joe Alwyn to Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift may have a chokehold on writing songs about love and romance, but it's not just a testament to her songwriting abilities, but also her very public dating history.

While no more expansive than any other millennial, her life as one of the most famous women in the world who can document her experiences through song means that oftentimes, her love life is the subject of many a headline.

As her latest romance continues to heat up (after a tender display of support at the Super Bowl, but we'll get to that), here is the rundown on all of Taylor's public romances (which means we'll skip some "maybes" like Eddie Redmayne, Chord Overstreet, and Adam Young, sorry)…

Joe Jonas © Getty Taylor and Joe Jonas briefly dated from July to October 2008, and ended with Joe's heartbreaking 27-second phone call. Both have since moved on and become friends, although the dynamic shifted after the DNCE frontman's divorce from Sophie Turner last year, who is a close friend of Taylor's. RELATED: Taylor Swift lends New York home to Sophie Turner amid bitter custody battle with ex Joe Jonas

Lucas Till © Alamy Stock Photo Taylor dated her "You Belong With Me" music video co-star Lucas Till for a few months in 2009, but it ended up not panning out. Lucas later told MTV that they just felt more comfortable as friends, saying "that's the only reason that didn't work out."

Cory Monteith © Getty Images While Taylor and Glee star Cory Monteith never confirmed their relationship, they were spotted out and about together frequently. Fans surmised the two were briefly an item in 2010 after Taylor reacted to his tragic passing at 31 in 2013 with the statement: "Speechless. And for the worst reason."



Conor Kennedy © Getty Images The apparent inspiration behind 2012's "Begin Again," Taylor's short-lived relationship with Robert F. Kennedy's grandson Conor sparked debate due to their age difference, this time in reverse, as Taylor was 22 at the time and Conor was 18 and still in high school. However, their 2012 summer romance didn't last.



Harry Styles © Getty Images Between 2012 to 2013, the two musicians, both teen heartthrobs in their own right, divided fandoms left and right with their romance. While they were only together for a short and passionate winter, Harry has seemingly been the inspiration behind several of Taylor's most popular songs, including "Style" and "Out of the Woods." MORE: Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' relationship timeline

Calvin Harris © Getty Images Taylor and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris were together for over a year, March 2015 to June 2016, and even co-wrote the smash club hit "This is What You Came For." They even made red carpet appearances together, but after calling it quits, it seems like things didn't end too well, with the "Summer" hitmaker even shading his ex in a tweet in reference to her feud with Katy Perry. EXCLUSIVE: Vick Hope says Calvin Harris romance is 'just for us'

Tom Hiddleston © Getty Images A swift but surprise romance emerged between Taylor and English actor Tom Hiddleston, who spent a glorious summer together that even included an "I Heart T.S." t-shirt. Sadly, that came to a close only a few months into their 2016 love story, which gave way for… RELATED: Tom Hiddleston reveals why he wore that "I Heart T.S." tank top

Joe Alwyn © Getty Taylor's longest and most significant relationship to date was with another English actor, Joe Alwyn. They started dating in 2017 and while they kept their love story incredibly private, they often made loving nods to each other. Joe was most famously involved in co-writing much of Taylor's revered 2020 albums folklore and evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery. Sadly, they ended things in early 2023 despite years of engagement and wedding speculation. MORE: Who is Joe Alwyn dating after Taylor Swift split?

Matty Healy © Getty Images Not long after the end of her relationship, Taylor was frequently spotted with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and their relationship (I think?) caused quite a stir among fans, who weren't a fan of Matty's many controversial past statements. However, it ended up just being a couple months of much buzz.



