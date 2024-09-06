Taylor Swift's sweet moment with Travis Kelce's mom Donna you might have missed at Chiefs game

Rumors swirled this week that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship was all a PR stunt, but the superstar couple shut down gossip when the musician attended Travis' first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season, with her close bond with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, on full show.

Dressed in an all-denim ensemble, accessorized with striking thigh-high burgundy boots, Taylor sat alongside Donna and her husband, Ed Kelce, to watch the Chiefs match.

The Eras Tour icon sipped drinks with Ed, with the duo laughing together at the action on the pitch, while an adorable moment saw Taylor and Donna hold hands as they took in the action.

© Christian Petersen Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce held hands in celebration

Taylor and Travis further shot down rumors of a showmance when they both made reference to Taylor's track about the NFL star, 'So High School'.

When Taylor plays the song on tour, she performs a specific dance routine to match the lyrics, "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle," and Travis replicated the moves during his time on the pitch, with Taylor reciprocating from the stands – too cute!

Though Taylor cozied up to her in-laws, one person she was believed to be avoiding at the game was Brittany Mahomes.

© Cooper Neill Taylor Swift sat next to Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, at the game

Brittany is married to Travis' quarterback and BFF Patrick Mahomes, and she and Taylor became firm friends, frequently watching games together last season, however they did not sit together at Thursday's game, suggesting a rift between the pals.

Taylor needn't have worried about having nobody to sit with, though, as she appeared to be extremely close to Travis' parents. Travis' dad, Ed, even got a line dedicated to him in 'So High School', with Taylor singing: "Do that impression you did of your dad again,".

© Christian Petersen Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce enjoying the game together

Donna has publicly praised her son's husband, telling Martha Stewart: I know that they’re both friendly. They’re both generous. They’re both loving. They’re both caring individuals."

She praised Taylor's album, The Tortured Poets Department," too, saying of the 31-track release: "I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released. I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."

We can't wait to see more of Donna and Taylor together as the season goes on!