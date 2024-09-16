Meet Jack Whitehall's two siblings Molly and Barnaby — and they have a royal connection

Jack Whitehall's new Netflix special Fatherhood with My Father, starring his famous dad Michael Whitehall, has brought a new level of appreciation for the Whitehall family. And his dad's not the only one worth knowing about!

The English comedian and actor, 36, has appeared in several specials with his father in the past, and given fans much insight into his dynamics with lesser-known members of his family.

In fact, Michael confessed in an earlier interview with School Notices that he'd rather spend his time with family than in the spotlight, including his children and his wife Hilary. "I enjoy doing things with Jack and Hilary – I don't really enjoy the rest of it. Working with Jack has been the absolutely special thing."

While we've met his father (plus his girlfriend Roxy Horner and their daughter Elsie), what's there to know about his lower-profile siblings?

Read on to learn more about Jack's younger siblings Molly and Barnaby, their lives, and the surprising royal connection between them…

Molly Louisa Whitehall, 35

Jack's younger sister Molly Louisa Whitehall shares a close bond with both brothers and is a member of the entertainment industry herself.

She is the founder and former director of WDW Entertainment, an independent communications consultancy company that does marketing and PR for several renowned celebrities and events in the United Kingdom.

Molly left the position in early 2023 and has since taken up a position as a producer with Ventureland, an independent creative studio, and also acts as an independent consultant for award shows, per her LinkedIn.

She also happens to be close friends with Princess Eugenie. The two attended Marlborough College together and were at each other's weddings as well, and now both remain close as wives and mothers.

In early 2020, right before the Covid-19 induced lockdowns stormed the world, Molly tied the knot with Toby Wilkinson. They've since become parents twice, welcoming daughter Peggy in March 2021 and son Woody in June 2023.

Barnaby "Barney" Whitehall, 32

Jack's younger brother Barnaby "Barney" Whitehall is just as much a whizz when it comes to behind-the-scenes work in the entertainment industry as his sister and father.

His LinkedIn states that he is the creative director of Nearby Productions, another production company that "[specializes] in delivering unique content for brands and talent."

Like his family members, Barney is also primarily based in the United Kingdom, although keeps a lower profile compared to his siblings.

In 2023, Barney tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Tatiana in London, followed by a wedding in Portugal involving the entire family. His brother Jack was his best man.

After the wedding, Jack took to social media to gush: "Had the most magical weekend celebrating two of my [favorite] people in the world."

"I am so lucky to have a brother who is my best mate as well (though he may not be after the speech I gave) and am overjoyed he has found someone who makes him so happy. Family is so important to me and crazy to think mine is about to get a little bit bigger!"