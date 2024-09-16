Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Jack Whitehall's two siblings Molly and Barnaby — and they have a royal connection
Subscribe
Meet Jack Whitehall's two siblings Molly and Barnaby — and they have a royal connection
Jack Whitehall attends the Warner Music & CÃ®roc Vodka BRIT awards after party at NoMad London on March 2, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images

Meet Jack Whitehall's two siblings Molly and Barnaby — and they have a royal connection

The Fatherhood with My Father star is all about keeping it in the family

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
12 minutes ago
Share this:

Jack Whitehall's new Netflix special Fatherhood with My Father, starring his famous dad Michael Whitehall, has brought a new level of appreciation for the Whitehall family. And his dad's not the only one worth knowing about!

The English comedian and actor, 36, has appeared in several specials with his father in the past, and given fans much insight into his dynamics with lesser-known members of his family.

In fact, Michael confessed in an earlier interview with School Notices that he'd rather spend his time with family than in the spotlight, including his children and his wife Hilary. "I enjoy doing things with Jack and Hilary – I don't really enjoy the rest of it. Working with Jack has been the absolutely special thing."

Michael Whitehall, Jack Whitehall and Hilary Whitehall attend the "Ron's Gone Wrong" World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 09, 2021 in London, England.© Getty Images
Jack Whitehall with his parents Michael and Hilary Whitehall

While we've met his father (plus his girlfriend Roxy Horner and their daughter Elsie), what's there to know about his lower-profile siblings?

Read on to learn more about Jack's younger siblings Molly and Barnaby, their lives, and the surprising royal connection between them…

Molly Louisa Whitehall, 35

Jack's younger sister Molly Louisa Whitehall shares a close bond with both brothers and is a member of the entertainment industry herself.

Jack Whitehall (R) and sister Molly Whitehall attend Harvey Weinstein's pre-BAFTA dinner in partnership with Burberry and GREY GOOSE at Little House Mayfair on February 12, 2016 in London, England.© Getty Images
Jack with his sister Molly Louisa Whitehall

She is the founder and former director of WDW Entertainment, an independent communications consultancy company that does marketing and PR for several renowned celebrities and events in the United Kingdom.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale's dating history – from major British stars to controversial comedians

Molly left the position in early 2023 and has since taken up a position as a producer with Ventureland, an independent creative studio, and also acts as an independent consultant for award shows, per her LinkedIn.

Molly Whitehall shares a selfie with her family, including husband Tony Wilkinson, parents Michael and Hilary, and kids Peggy and Woody, on Instagram© Instagram
Molly is married to Toby Wilkinson, and they share two children

She also happens to be close friends with Princess Eugenie. The two attended Marlborough College together and were at each other's weddings as well, and now both remain close as wives and mothers.

In early 2020, right before the Covid-19 induced lockdowns stormed the world, Molly tied the knot with Toby Wilkinson. They've since become parents twice, welcoming daughter Peggy in March 2021 and son Woody in June 2023.

Molly Whitehall shares a photograph from a girls' night out, including Princess Eugenie and Cressida Bonas, shared on Instagram© Instagram
She is also close friends with Princess Eugenie, who even attended her wedding

Barnaby "Barney" Whitehall, 32

Jack's younger brother Barnaby "Barney" Whitehall is just as much a whizz when it comes to behind-the-scenes work in the entertainment industry as his sister and father.

TRENDING: Meet the 10 Jackson siblings: from their heartbreaking past to where they are now

Jack Whitehall takes a selfie with his brother Barnaby on Ladies Day at The 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival with The Jockey Club at Aintree Racecourse on April 7, 2017 in Liverpool, England.© Getty Images
Jack with his younger brother Barnaby "Barney" Whitehall

His LinkedIn states that he is the creative director of Nearby Productions, another production company that "[specializes] in delivering unique content for brands and talent."

Like his family members, Barney is also primarily based in the United Kingdom, although keeps a lower profile compared to his siblings.

Jack Whitehall shares a selfie from his brother Barney's wedding with dad Michael, posted on Instagram© Instagram
Barney is more private compared to his siblings, with his family members sharing glimpses of his life

In 2023, Barney tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Tatiana in London, followed by a wedding in Portugal involving the entire family. His brother Jack was his best man.

POPULAR: Justin and Hailey Bieber preparing 'cute' baby son Jack for big debut

After the wedding, Jack took to social media to gush: "Had the most magical weekend celebrating two of my [favorite] people in the world." 

Barney Whitehall and his new wife Tatiana pose for a photo at their wedding, shared on Instagram© Instagram
He tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Tatiana last year in front of loved ones

"I am so lucky to have a brother who is my best mate as well (though he may not be after the speech I gave) and am overjoyed he has found someone who makes him so happy. Family is so important to me and crazy to think mine is about to get a little bit bigger!"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More