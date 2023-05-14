Exclusive: Jack Whitehall's pregnant girlfriend Roxy Horner reveals baby news

Dressed in spring-ready sorbet tones and looking decidedly fresh-faced for our exclusive shoot at Shoreditch Studios, Roxy Horner radiates joy, and though she’s admired for her sunny disposition, right now she has even more to smile about – as she and her boyfriend Jack Whitehall get ready to become parents for the first time. “I’ve always been quite a maternal person, so it was a relief to finally fall pregnant,” Roxy tells HELLO!.

This news is especially happy as the couple sadly experienced a miscarriage previously.

"We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world. I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it - I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special and you're more grateful that everything's fine."

The 31-year-old model – who has been in a relationship with the Bad Education actor since the beginning of 2020 – opened up about the couple's joy and how they are gearing up to be first-time parents. The expectant mother revealed they found their happy news during a trip to Australia with her family. "It was really lovely because I got to tell my mum pretty much straight away," she said. "And I don't get to see my parents too often, so it was a really perfect moment before he went off on tour. And I got to tell my younger sister as well, and I never really see her, so - it was a really good time." She added: "We found out the same week my nan passed away. There's a part of me that feels like my nan knew we were trying for a baby and maybe this was her gift to us. That's how I'm seeing it."

How Roxy told Jack she was pregnant:

The model also detailed the special moment when she told Jack the news. Of Jack's reaction, Roxy divulged: "He had the sweetest reaction - he was so excited. He actually went to get me the pregnancy test, while we were both out in Australia – I'd told my mum that I was late for my period and she'd asked me if I was pregnant and I said, 'I don't think so'. Then I started getting quite hormonal and crying for no reason, so Jack said he was going to get me a test and as soon as I saw the positive line, I just ran up to him and cried, and it was really lovely."

Pregnant Roxy talks about becoming a mum:

In our gorgeous pregnancy shoot, model Roxy showed off her sweet baby bump in a series of stunning outfits. Looking spring-ready in sorbet tones the mum-to-be is literally glowing, and as a "maternal person", couldn't be happier with her news. She added: "Having a little best friend, and also just to hold them - babies are just so cute. It's super exciting. It was a relief to finally fall pregnant - it was really magical." The happy couple also know the sex of their baby. She added: "We found out basically as soon as we could! There are all of these things you can't plan with pregnancy and the unknown is so scary, and so it was like 'let's find out everything we can know’ and go with that so it's a bit less scary."

So how did Roxy keep her pregnancy a secret? The mum-to-be said: "I'm not really showing too much and I think because I'm quite petite it's easier. If I stick my tummy out you can see it a little bit but it's been fairly easy to hide and I've just been wearing baggy clothes."

Jack, who has also appeared on shows like Travels With My Father and A League of Their Own, tends to keep his love life out of the spotlight. However, he confirmed his romance with Roxy during lockdown when they both appeared in a TikTok video together. Since then, the lovebirds have been inseparable. They have been spotted out and about together on numerous occasions, and have been very open about their relationship on social media. The comedian has also been very supportive of Roxy after she was diagnosed with diabetes in May 2021. Last year, Jack hosted a sell-out gig which raised over £40,000 in aid of Diabetes UK.

"He's literally just a ball of positivity – he's great," Roxy said of Jack. "If I do have a day where it’s hard to manage, he'll crack a joke and lift me up in every way. It helps because he's been there throughout the entire journey – I've been with Jack for three and a half years now and he was there when I got diagnosed in hospital, and my whole family were in Australia. He's been my rock, literally.

"He's gone through this with me, and I'm just so grateful to have him. Me and him have this open kind of relationship where I do tell him everything, and he comes to some of my hospital appointments too, so he knows almost as much as I do about it, which is great."

Check out more photographs from Roxy's gorgeous shoot with HELLO! below...

