Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shows off blossoming baby bump from lavish Cotswolds babymoon

Lorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie, will soon welcome her first child with her fiancé, Steve White. On Friday, the mother-to-be shared a glimpse into her glorious Cotswolds 'babymoon,' and it couldn't be more relaxing.

The 30-year-old took to her Instagram Stories with a beautiful video panning across the front of Ellenborough Park, a five-star country retreat in Cheltenham. She also shared a photo of herself taking her sausage dog, Ruby, for a sunset walk.

© Instagram Rosie shared a gorgeous photo featuring her blossoming baby bump

Rosie looked stunning in a gorgeous blue patterned maxi dress, which she paired with khaki sandals.

Little Ruby was in for a treat when she arrived. As Rosie entered her hotel room, she found a letter addressed to Ruby, complete with an adorable photo of the pooch during her last stay at the location in 2021.

© Instagram Rosie and Steve have headed to Ellenborough Park in the Cotswolds

"Baby Ru was back here in 2021 and was just as spoiled then [pink love heart emojis]," Rosie captioned. Not to mention her Le Chameau dog bed, awaiting her arrival.

For Rosie, the location looks like the perfect place to unwind, with luxurious spas and sprawling countryside views.

© Instagram Little Ruby had a treat waiting for her

If one thing is for sure, it's that Rosie and her doting mum, Lorraine, cannot wait for the little arrival.

In an exclusive conversation with HELLO! Lorraine revealed back in May: "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born. Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

© Instagram Rosie's fiancé Steve popped the question last month whilst the pair were on holiday

Not only is Rosie about to become a mother for the first time, but she is also a bride-to-be, as her partner Steve popped the question while the pair were on holiday last month.

She told fans last month: "There are too many lovely things going on, and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself [white love heart emoji].

"Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen, but I had absolutely no idea. I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94 [pink love heart emoji].

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring [ring emoji]. Going for a lie down now…," she penned alongside photos of her gorgeous new ring.