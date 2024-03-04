Willow Smith strips down in new photo with music update that sparks massive fan response

Willow Smith fans are rejoicing after the singer announced on Monday that she would be returning with her first new bit of original music.

The 23-year-old musician shared on Instagram that her new single, titled "symptom of life," releases on March 12 and is already available for pre-saves.

She wrote: "My new single comes out next week on 3/12!! Pre-save it now!!" and fans were immediately ecstatic.

"So art deco I'm obsessed," one gushed with another adding: "Already living," and a third wrote: "IM SO EXCITED AHHHFHHFGHGHHHH." A fourth also commented: "This symptom of life is just beyond WORDS, JUST BEAUTIFUL & NATURAL."

Willow dropped the news with a new photo that looked to be the song's cover art, which saw her pose topless with a symmetrical structured hair piece, covering herself up with her hands and sporting a pair of jeans.

She teased the song over the weekend with a short video clip of herself in the same outfit, this time adding a white cropped tank top, sitting in a chair as piano instrumentals play behind, a snippet from the song.

The song is Willow's first release since last November's "alone," her only release of last year which fans have posited will usher in a new album era alongside "symptom of life."

A new album will mark the young singer-songwriter's sixth total LP, the follow-up to 2022's acclaimed Coping Mechanism, which spawned the single "Maybe It's My Fault."

Last month, though, Willow celebrated a major first for her career, and a first for the Smith family in general, as Will revealed on Instagram that it was a moment of celebration for them all.

She officially became the first in her family of musicians to have a song on Spotify hit one billion streams, that being 2015's "Wait a Minute!" from her debut album, Ardipithecus.

Willow, who broke into the music industry in 2010 with the track "Whip My Hair," also has another song with over 500 million streams, that being her 2020 track from THE ANXIETY (her collaborative project with Tyler Cole), "Meet Me At Our Spot."

Will has a pair of tracks with over 300 million streams, all from his debut album, 1997's Big Willie Style, those being "Miami" and the uber popular "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It."

© Instagram Willow recently became the first in her family to have a song hit 1 billion streams on Spotify

Also in the running, however, is older brother Jaden, Will and wife Jada Pinkett Smith's son, who has his own thriving music career that began in 2011. His most streamed song is 2017's "Icon" from the album SYRE, which has nearly 400 million streams.

"Wait a Minute!" didn't make much of an impact upon initial release, like its parent album, but went viral on TikTok as the soundtrack of the #HereRightNow dance challenge, emerging a sleeper hit.

© Getty Images The singer is poised to release her first album since 2022's "Coping Mechanism"

In 2022, it blew up on the social media app once again with a sped-up version, charting across the world and becoming a top-ten alternative hit Stateside, becoming certified 2x platinum in the United States, denoting 2 million copies sold (through a combination of traditional sales and streams).

