Willow Smith: Inside singer’s incredible hair evolution over the years

Willow Smith has always been a trendsetter, especially when it comes to her bold and ever-changing hairstyles.

At just 23 years old, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has already showcased an impressive array of looks.

From her early days as a pre-teen in the spotlight to her current status as a fashion icon, Willow's hair journey is nothing short of spectacular. Let’s take a look at some of her most memorable hairstyles over the years.

1/ 6 Natural and Flowing Embracing her natural beauty, Willow’s latest hairstyle with braids cascading freely around her shoulders brings out her stunning features. This laid-back look, paired with minimal makeup, highlights her natural beauty and radiates an effortless charm. The golden hue of her braids adds a touch of warmth and sophistication to her appearance.



2/ 6 Bold Braids Willow’s long, sleek braids that cascade down her shoulders just speak volumes of style. The middle parting and the neat, intricate braiding highlight her strong features and youthful exuberance. This style is both practical and stylish, showcasing Willow's ability to blend tradition with modernity effortlessly.



3/ 6 Edgy Updo Willow's edgy updo features tight, high pigtails with a twist. The style is accentuated by her bold makeup and strong eye look, creating an overall aesthetic that is both playful and fierce. This look showcases her daring fashion sense and willingness to experiment with different styles.



4/ 6 Short and Sweet In a dramatic departure from her long braids, Willow rocks a short, cropped hairstyle. This close-cropped look, coupled with her intense gaze and dark makeup, exudes confidence and a touch of rebellious spirit. It's a bold statement that highlights her fearless approach to style.



5/ 6 Afro-tastic Willow's playful side is on full display, with her voluminous afro and exuberant smile. This style is both nostalgic and contemporary, paying homage to classic afro styles while adding her own modern twist. The natural texture and fullness of her hair in this look are both striking and endearing.