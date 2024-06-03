Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Willow Smith: Inside singer’s incredible hair evolution over the years
Willow Smith: Inside singer's incredible hair evolution over the years

The daughter of Will and Jada is a true style icon

Faye James
Senior Editor
4 minutes ago
Willow Smith has always been a trendsetter, especially when it comes to her bold and ever-changing hairstyles. 

At just 23 years old, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith has already showcased an impressive array of looks. 

From her early days as a pre-teen in the spotlight to her current status as a fashion icon, Willow's hair journey is nothing short of spectacular. Let’s take a look at some of her most memorable hairstyles over the years.

Willow Smith

Natural and Flowing

Embracing her natural beauty, Willow’s latest hairstyle with braids cascading freely around her shoulders brings out her stunning features. This laid-back look, paired with minimal makeup, highlights her natural beauty and radiates an effortless charm. The golden hue of her braids adds a touch of warmth and sophistication to her appearance.

Willow Smith

Bold Braids

Willow’s long, sleek braids that cascade down her shoulders just speak volumes of style. The middle parting and the neat, intricate braiding highlight her strong features and youthful exuberance. This style is both practical and stylish, showcasing Willow's ability to blend tradition with modernity effortlessly.

Willow Smith

Edgy Updo

Willow's edgy updo features tight, high pigtails with a twist. The style is accentuated by her bold makeup and strong eye look, creating an overall aesthetic that is both playful and fierce. This look showcases her daring fashion sense and willingness to experiment with different styles.

Willow Smith

Short and Sweet

In a dramatic departure from her long braids, Willow rocks a short, cropped hairstyle. This close-cropped look, coupled with her intense gaze and dark makeup, exudes confidence and a touch of rebellious spirit. It's a bold statement that highlights her fearless approach to style. 

Willow Smith

Afro-tastic

Willow's playful side is on full display, with her voluminous afro and exuberant smile. This style is both nostalgic and contemporary, paying homage to classic afro styles while adding her own modern twist. The natural texture and fullness of her hair in this look are both striking and endearing.

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Chic and Elegant

For a more refined and polished look, Willow opted for an elegant updo at the Met Gala this year. This sophisticated style is perfect for formal occasions and showcases her versatility when it comes to hair. The sleek finish and understated elegance of this look highlight her ability to pull off high-fashion styles with ease.

