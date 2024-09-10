Willow Smith receives disappointing news that impacts her future

Willow Smith has unexpectedly found herself with more free time on her hands after she received some disappointing news.

The 23-year-old singer has spent the summer touring with Donald Glover's alter-ego Childish Gambino on the North American leg of his The New World Tour.

However, the actor and musician has been forced to postpone the remaining dates to focus on his "physical health".

Sharing a statement on X, he wrote: "Hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north american tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks."

While the news was upsetting for his fans, he did encourage them to hold onto their tickets as the tour will continue at a later date.

He added: "Hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north america when they are rescheduled.

© Getty Images Willow has been supporting Childish Gambino on his North American tour

"Thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love," he concluded his post.

Donald's announcement comes after he postponed his September 8 show at the Toyota Center in Houston "due to illness."

© Getty Images Childish Gambino has postponed his tour due to his 'physical health'

He was also forced to cancel his concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on August 24 due to technical difficulties.

He said at the time: "While creating The New World Tour, the idea was to give fans a new experience. we use a lot of new technologies, and when doing so, technical difficulties can arise.

"Personally, im really upset by this. i know tickets, hotels, driving, all that isnt cheap. so we'll come up with something. again, my deepest apologies," he added.

© Getty Images It is unclear if Willow will rejoin the tour

Willow has yet to comment on the postponed tour, and it has not been revealed whether she will rejoin on the rescheduled dates.

She has received huge praise for her performances on the tour so far, and one person who couldn't contain their pride was her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jada praised her daughter's 'goddess vibes'

Earlier this month, the actress shared a video of her daughter singing at a large concert hall, panning the camera around to show the crowd with their flashlight on, followed by similar videos of Willow singing some of her songs from her new album, Empathogen.

"Straight Goddess vibezzzz," she wrote in her caption.

© Getty Images Willow released her first song aged nine

Willow has been releasing music for over ten years, starting with her debut song "Whip My Hair," an instantly viral hit that came out in 2010 when she was only nine years old.

While Willow is not the only musician in her family – her dad Will Smith and brother Jaden have also released music – she is the first to hit a billion streams with one of her songs on Spotify.

© Getty Images Will is extremely proud of all his kids

In February, Will took to his Instagram to gush over Willow's achievement, sharing a shot of his phone screen with her Spotify page, to confirm that she was indeed a streaming billionaire thanks to her 2015 track "Wait a Minute!"

"@willowsmith is the first person in the family to have a song with a BILLION streams!!" he proudly wrote, with Willow responding in the comments: "Love u daddy."