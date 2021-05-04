Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares adorable video of baby Beau – and he's on the run! The toddler recently turned one

Ayda Field Williams has been keeping fans updated with her fitness routine lately, which includes working out on a trampoline - but happily for fans, she's also shared some adorable videos of her children with Robbie Williams.

On Monday, the mother-of-four delighted her followers by sharing a short clip of her youngest son, Beau, running around in their LA garden.

WATCH: Beau shows off his walking skills as he runs around LA garden

"He's making a break for it," Ayda wrote across the video, which showed one-year-old Beau in a blue T-shirt, brown shorts, and matching sandals.

She later shared a photo of her youngest daughter Coco in an adorable pink outfit, also going for a run, presumably trying to catch up with her brother.

Little Beau has certainly perfected his walk, having taken his first steps only two months ago.

In March, proud mum Ayda shared a clip of herself chasing her son around as he sweetly waddled into a bathroom. The little tot was very impressive on his feet and looked so cute wearing a baby blue onesie as he explored his surroundings.

Ayda also shared an adorable picture of daughter Coco

Captioning the clip, Ayda wrote: "@robbiewilliams Beau had decided that crawling is for babies ..:) #bathtime #athomewiththewilliamses #familylife AWxx."

Back in February, the Williams family celebrated Beau's first birthday by sharing photos of his fabulous celebrations throughout the day.

Posting several family pictures from the day, the proud parents revealed the tiny tot was treated to a large pile of wrapped-up birthday gifts whilst the room was decorated with shiny silver, blue and white balloons.

Alongside a snap of Beau and Robbie, who had an "unimpressed" facial expression, Ayda joked: "@robbiewilliams face after I told him I wanted 1 more baby…"

The famous couple announced their fourth child's arrival last Valentine's Day after keeping the pregnancy secret – Beau was born via a surrogate.