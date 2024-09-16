Penny Lancaster displays rarely-seen tattoos in sequin bodycon dress

Penny Lancaster was her husband Sir Rod Stewart's biggest cheerleader as he performed at the Rainbow Room in New York over the weekend.

She posted photos of the singer in a metallic suit jacket on stage alongside musicians playing the drums and the saxophone – all dressed to the nines. Fitting in with the glamorous evening theme, 53-year-old Penny posed for a photo in a black sequin bodycon dress with spaghetti straps and a midi length.

© Instagram The Loose Women star supported her husband as he performed at the Rainbow Room

The Loose Women star's accessories included a silver necklace with a key pendant, a sparkly bracelet and a metallic clutch, and the latter two drew focus to her rarely-seen tattoos.

© Instagram Penny showed off two bird tattoos on her forearm

Penny sported two small birds which looked like hummingbirds on her inner forearm that were only visible thanks to the placement of her hand on the metallic chair.

Family tattoos

Penny is not the only member of the family to have inkings. Her 79-year-old husband paid tribute to his beloved football club, Celtic, with a bold new tattoo in 2023.

Rod smiled slightly for the camera while getting his upper arm inked with the green dragon surrounded by the words 'Glasgow' and 'Celtic'.

© Instagram Rod Stewart got a tattoo in 2023

"Getting a 'Glasgow Celtic' tattoo in Auckland to celebrate my beloved team 'You're in My Heart' @celticfc @wallerray_tattoo," he told his followers in the caption.

The rocker passed his sporting passion on to at least two of his children. Penny previously shared a throwback snapshot showing the couple’s sons Alastair and Aiden as little boys wearing the football team's signature green stripes.

Penny's diet

The Loose Women star shared before and after photos of her weight loss

While former model Penny always looks stunning, whether she's making a TV appearance or stepping out with her husband, she admitted she previously struggled with her figure.

She told her Instagram followers that the menopause and her anxiety over the outbreak of the coronavirus saw her gain weight.

"I turned to food and drink as comfort and gained over a stone," she wrote on Instagram alongside before and after photos. "As a wake-up call, I shamed myself [into] taking a photo. It worked and with a new diet and exercise, I lost 17lbs and 4 inches off my waist in 8 weeks!!"

During an interview with The Times, she added that Rod recognised her diet was "a sensitive subject."

Speaking of her 17-year marriage, Penny explained: "There are very glamorous moments. But I lost it for a bit. I put on weight; my husband would say it was a very sensitive subject.

"He didn’t want to say, ‘Do you really need that second portion?’ or ‘Do you want that whole bowl or do you want to just break off a little square or two?’ but he was thinking it. He might have hinted."

