Penny Lancaster, 53, wows with towering son Alistair, 18, in leather mini skirt
Penny Lancaster and son Alastair at dinner© Instagram

Penny Lancaster, 53, dazzles with towering son Alastair, 18, in chic leather mini skirt

The Loose Women star and her husband Sir Rod Stewart posed with Billy Joel

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Penny Lancaster truly outdid herself when she stepped out in her most sassy look to date on Friday night.

The Loose Women star, 53, was posing with none other than music legend Billy Joel following his concert, as well as her husband Sir Rod Stewart, 18-year-old son Alastair and his girlfriend Eloise Darlington.

Penny posed with her son and Sir Rod andI Billy Joel© Instagram
Penny posed with her son and Sir Rod as they caught up with Billy Joel

The model looked so chic in a pleated tan leather mini skirt with a satin shirt in an oyster hue with a sharp collar and long sleeves.

She elevated her neutral look with a pair of tan heeled mules from Dior. Her sandy blonde locks were worn down for a casual look and Penny rounded off her look with a gold long necklace.

Penny in leather mini skirt with son alastair in suit© Instagram
Penny wore a stylish mini skirt

Meanwhile, her son was the spitting image of his father in a grey and black patterned suit styled with a white shirt and navy suede shoes. His girlfriend was chic in a denim waistcoat to coordinate with her jeans.

rod stewart and penny lancaster© Getty
Penny and Rod were spotted back stage

'Maggie May' singer Sir Rod made a statement in a white combo with a striped blazer and boat shoes. "A magical night witnessing for the first time ever a spectacular performance with @billyjoel & @sirrodstewart in Cleveland tonight," the rockstar's doting wife penned. "Two gents of the industry, two giants of music." 

Penny's stylish summer looks

Penny lancaster with sir rod and family© Instagram
Penny jetted off on a family holiday

The former Strictly star was last spotted with both Alastair and her 13-year-old son Aidan when they jetted off for a sun-soaked family holiday.

Penny was a bronzed beauty posed on a boat alongside her sons, husband and stepchildren as well as their partners in a beautiful floral strapless dress.

Penny Lancaster in lilac with two sons© Instagram
Penny looked incredible at Liam's wedding

The famous family also gathered together in Croatia in June for Sir Rod's son Liam's wedding to Nicole Artukovich. The stepmother of the groom looked serene in a lavender satin gown with a large bow adorning the bodice.

Penny Lancaster wearing leopard print next to Sir Rod Stewart© Getty
Penny put on an ultra glamorous display in a leopard print dress

Satin slip dresses are a firm favourite of the mother of two. Penny was spotted celebrating the one year anniversary of her husband's Wolfie's Whisky at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in Las Vegas.

She mirrored Sir Rod's rockstar aesthetic in a leopard print lacy slip dress with a denim jacket and strappy sandals.

