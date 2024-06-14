Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' controversial child bathing routine - expert shares thoughts

Moviestar couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are known for their fun sense of humour, and back during the pandemic, the husband and wife revealed a surprising part of their parenting style.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Mila previously opened up about how often they bathe their children, Wyatt, nine, or Dimitri, seven.

Shepard suggested that it's not good to get rid of your skin's natural oils with soap every day, rather just use water, and Mila and Ashton agreed.

WATCH: Ashton and Mila joke about kids' bath time

Mila revealed: "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway." She added: "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns. Ever."

"Here’s the thing," Ashton said. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point."

In a subsequent Instagram video, the couple poked fun at critics of their hygiene standards, as Ashton joked about Mila washing the kids. In the clip, their son and daughter could be heard splashing around at bath time.

© Getty Images Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

This story got us thinking, how often should we bathe our children? Is every day just right or too much, and what frequency isn't enough?

Child bathing advice

Childs Farm's ambassador Dr Anita Sturnham told HELLO!: "Parents often ask me about the frequency of having a bath. For infants, I recommend having a bath every other day using lukewarm water to wash with.

"As your child’s skin is not fully developed yet, it can be helpful to use a cloth to cover your child to help to keep them warm whilst in the bath. Your baby's face, hands and genital regions may need to be cleansed more often but this can be done with a soft textured cloth and soap substitute, as required, rather than bathing.

"For toddlers and older children, bathing should be no more than once daily. A child should not spend too long in the bath as this can dry out the skin, 10-15 minutes is usually adequate. The same advice applies for hair washing."

Children with dry skin

What about children who have dry skin conditions – how often should they wash their body?

Dr Anita suggests: "If your child has eczema or dry and sensitive skin, it is important to strike a balance between maintaining cleanliness and minimising moisture loss from the skin.

"Parents often worry about bathing when their child has eczema, but I try to reassure them that there are lots of benefits, for example bathing helps to remove dirt and irritants from the skin which, if left alone, could worsen the eczema and inflammation.

"It can also help to relax your child and can be made into a fun bonding and play time with your child.

"However, bathing can dry out the skin and make it itch more, so it is important to follow a few steps to ensure that your child’s skin is left nourished and hydrated post bathing.

"If you wash with hot water, it can exacerbate eczema as hot water depletes the skin's natural oils and leaves it prone to further moisture loss.

"Choose gentle skincare products designed to care for your child’s delicate skin. I recommend looking for paediatrician and dermatologist approved products, such as Childs Farm, to wash with. Following with a soothing and calming body moisturiser, with ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid, tocopherol, shea butter, cacao butter and rosemary extract."