Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoy weekend getaway without kids for special tradition

The That 70s Show alums took off for Stagecoach in Indio, California

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are enjoying one of their favorite getaways that comes around every year.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, were spotted enjoying a weekend away at this year's Stagecoach Festival, in Indio, California.

Credited as the largest country music festival in the world, this year's headliners were American Idol judge Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton, and other singers included in the lineup were Jon Pardi, Nelly, Elle King, Lainey Wilson, Diplo, Luke Grimes, and more.

It's not the first time the two – who share kids Wyatt Isabelle, eight, and Dimitri Portwood, six – have been spotted at the popular festival.

They were in attendance last year as well, when Ashton joined Thomas Rhett and HARDY on the stage to perform Garth Brooks' 1990 song, "Friends in Low Places."

They were also spotted at the festival in 2018 and 2014, and in fact, it was a country song by singer Kenny Chesney that inspired Ashton to tell his now wife he loved her, back when they were going out but not so seriously, in 2012.

© Getty Ashton and Mila at the country music festival in 2014

Last year, the That 70s Show actor, speaking with Kenny for a Peloton campaign – while running on a treadmill – said: "The first time I told my wife that I loved her, was while listening to 'You and Tequila,'" a 2010 by Kenny and Grace Potter.

He revealed he took the song quite seriously, confessing: "I might have had a little too much tequila." He explained that with some liquid courage backing him up, he "showed up at her house, at like two in the morning, and I started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy!'"

© Getty Ashton has been spotted each year looking his best cowboy self with a cowboy hat

He added: "And I told her I love her," to which he said Mila quite reasonably responded with: "Don't say it if you don't mean it! Are you going to love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?"

He then endearingly recalled: "And I woke up the next morning, and I said, 'I still love you,'" and he told Kenny: "These are fundamental moments of my life."

