Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton welcome new family member — 'We're so grateful'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's family just got a little bit bigger as the couple welcomed a new member to their household — and they are absolutely adorable.

© Kevin Mazur Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

The "Hollaback Girl" songstress took to Instagram to introduce fans to Corn Shelton, the family's new kitten, in a video which showed the furry friend's humble beginnings in contrast to becoming a part of the Stefani-Shelton crew.

Gwen revealed that she and Blake found Corn as a stray kitten who was clearly unwell, and they nursed him back to health before adopting him as their own. In the video clip, the mom-of-three could be seen holding the adorable grey cat while clearly unwell, its blue eyes barely able to stay open. She wrapped Corn in a white blanket as she cared for him.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share heartbreaking story about newest family member

Throughout the video, Corn could be seen getting stronger and stronger, as they fed the feline and he integrated into their life. Blake could be seen walking by in the background as Gwen filmed the kitten on their patio, while another moment saw Corn getting close with the family's other cat.

She captioned the video: "This is Corn Shelton the day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive + so sick, but with a lot of love + nurturing, he became a healthy kitten. we’re so grateful that he’s a part of our family."

© Gwen Stefani Instagram A special photo from Blake and Gwen's wedding

Already, Blake and Gwen have a full house as they take care of their three kids, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, who the No Doubt singer shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. As well as their three boys, Gwen and Blake have another cat, two dogs Betty and Ginger, as well as a whole menagerie of animals on their ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

In April 2023, their other cat gave birth to a litter of six kittens, which she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption: "our cat had 6 sweet kittens this morning and we were all there to watch - it was such an incredible experience !! they r sooo cute."

According to Blake, Gwen has truly taken to ranch life as he told NYLON: "Gwen has an incredible sense for planting things: how to grow them and, once it’s growing, how to cultivate it, and when to prune something."

He added: "Gwen has her own tractor now, and we’re working toward her one day soon being able to fire it up and go out to do her own thing on it."