Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's romance has always been in the public eye, as they met while judges on The Voice and while both were going through high-profile divorces, and so it makes sense that the pair would feel an affinity for another couple whose romance has been front and center for the public — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

"I think when you’re willing to just come out and just kind of put it in everybody’s face that you’re together and you’re owning it — that’s what Gwen and I did," Blake has shared of his early days with Gwen in a new interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

"The fact that they’re both just kind of putting it out there in everybody’s face… There’s no sneaking around, or trying to tamp things down or keep it on the down low," he said, praising them for refusing to make their romance a secret.

© Jason Kempin Gwen and Blake have been married for three years

Gwen and Blake met in 2015 while on the NBC series The Voice; Gwen was in the middle of divorcing her husband and the father of her three children, Gavin Rossdale, while Blake had filed for divorce from his wife of ten years, Miranda Lambert.

"Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces," Blake previously said of that time in their life.

© Getty Images Blake and Gwen met on The Voice

Blake popped the question in October 2020 inside a chapel on his Oklahoma ranch, which featured religious symbols and a beautiful stained-glass window.

Holding up her hand to the camera as she kissed her fiancé, Gwen showed off her very large diamond ring with two additional trapezoid diamonds on either side, which is estimated to be worth a whopping $500,000.

They wed on July 3 2021 back on Blake's 1,300-acre ranch; their intimate wedding, which was officiated by Carson Daly and featured a "very small" guest list following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, including her three sons, Apollo, Kingston and Zuma.

© Getty Images Taylor is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium

Taylor and Travis are believed to have met in July 2023 after he attended the Kansas City date of her Eras Tour.

They went public in September, and the two have supported the other whenever possible, with Taylor attending Kansas City Chiefs NFL games and Travis joining Taylor on tour – and even on stage – around the world.